Keys to victory, predictions for Boise State's home game vs. BYU

BOISE — There have been plenty of memorable games in the Boise State football team’s rivalry with BYU, but few stand out more to the players than the Cougars’ most recent visit to Albertsons Stadium, which came in 2018.

Trailing 21-16, with time winding down, BYU drove to the Broncos’ 2-yard line and had a chance to notch its first win in the series on The Blue. But former Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva and current nose tackle Scale Igiehon combined on a sack of Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson as time expired to preserve the five-point win.

Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey was on the sideline watching the play after he tore an ACL earlier in the fourth quarter, and all he wanted to do was celebrate with his teammates.

“I honestly just wanted to run out on the field,” Whimpey said. “I couldn’t, but I was so pumped for our team to be able to execute and get that done.”

Wilson leads No. 9 BYU (7-0) against No. 21 Boise State (2-0) on Friday (7:55 p.m., FS1), and the Cougars are still in search of their first win over the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.