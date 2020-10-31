Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for Boise State football’s road test at Air Force

“That’s not an easy place to play for us, and I think our guys understand that,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday. “We have tremendous respect for Air Force, their players, their coaches, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready to go out there and play our best football because we know what type of team they are.”

KEYS TO VICTORYWin on third down: The triple option is designed around short runs up the middle, which lull the defense to sleep and keep the offense in manageable third-down situations. The best way for Boise State to contain such a unique offense is to win on third down and get it off the field.

Conversely, the Broncos’ offense needs to convert its third downs and keep the Falcons’ stable of running backs on the sideline. Last week, Boise State held Utah State to 8-for-20 on third down, while the Broncos went 5-for-11. Air Force is averaging 44% on third-down conversions this season.

Get Shakir vertical early: Option teams can score points in a hurry, but the Falcons tend to struggle when they’re playing from behind and forced to go to the air. The Broncos need to take some shots early and repeat last week’s first-half performance, which sent them into halftime with a 28-0 lead over Utah State.