State runner-up Richfield dominated the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference postseason boys basketball awards: Seniors Clay Kent and Luke Dalton were named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively, and Chris Taber earned Coach of the Year honors.
Camas County junior Troy Smith won the Defensive Player of the Year award.
FIRST TEAM: Tristen Smith, jr., Camas County; Emmett Palan, jr., Camas County; Cody Power, sr., Dietrich; Hudson Lucero, sr., Richfield; and Hayden Astle, sr., Dietrich.
SECOND TEAM: Trevor Tews, jr., Camas County; Jamen Fuchs, sr., Richfield; Kylan Kendall, soph., Hagerman; Connor Perkins, soph., Dietrich; and Kobyn Benzeval, jr., Richfield.