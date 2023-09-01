BOISE — Oakley’s Bry Severe stood barefoot in the home locker room at Albertsons Stadium, ran his hands through his sweat-drenched hair and muttered a realization.

“It just shows that we’re not invincible,” Severe, the Hornets’ do-it-all running back/linebacker, told the Times-News.

Oakley, a seemingly unstoppable force in Idaho IAD1 eight-man football, stumbled on Friday afternoon in a 44-22 shootout loss against 1AD2 Kendrick, the only squad that has beaten the Hornets in the past two seasons.

Different divisions? Didn’t matter.

Early leads, especially Severe’s game-opening, 82-yard kickoff return touchdown, dissipated. Kendrick settled and the Hornets tired.

The Tigers, the two-time defending state champions, scored 26 unanswered second-half points and stymied the Hornets with their size and depth in the first of three games at the Battle in Boise.

“That is as good as a football team Idaho has ever put out in eight-man, in my humble opinion,” Hornets coach Brennan Jones told the Times-News. “That’s a big, long, physical football team.”

Severe became a constant in the game. Special teams, offense and defense. With a roster size that is the one of the smallest Jones has coached, substitutions are sparse.

Severe said the Hornets graduated more than 30, “maybe even 40” in the last three years with an average class size of 12.

So, no plays off for the Hornets, but nothing new for Severe, a ranch-raised cowboy who ropes in rodeos during the summer.

Still, not superhuman.

“Our legs got away from us a little bit,” Jones said. “We’re not quite as deep as we’ve been so our guys are having to play more minutes. It makes a difference when we’ve got guys that are having to play both ways plus special teams.”

Kendrick’s Ty Koepp found holes in the Hornets’ defense as he scored every offensive touchdown for his squad — three passing and two rushing.

“I think we had the lungs to be able to go out and play in the second half, but our bodies just need to be a little bit stronger to be able to compete with that,” Severe said.

When Hornets closed in, Koepp escaped. When Hornets kept their distance, Koepp beat them with his arm.

“I think the biggest difference in the game is their quarterback runs really well,” Jones said. “It is hard to defend that extra body. You can get everybody there but they got plus one. They rode him pretty hard in that start of the second half.”

Oakley quarterback Kyler Robinson exposed a few gaps in the Kendrick defense — he finished 10-for-14, unofficially, for 159 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, according to Times-News stats. Official stats were not provided.

Severe finished with the kickoff return touchdown, a 42-yard receiving touchdown, two tackles for loss and a sack. Braig Bench led the Hornets with seven tackles.

“I expect us to bounce back,” Jones said. “I expect us to play well. I think we will. Our guys are gamers. We would love to play Kendrick again. See what would happen.”