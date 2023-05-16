The Kimberly boys overcame the odds and went back-to-back at the 3A Idaho High School State Golf Championships.

The Bulldogs finished their title defense on Tuesday at Blackfoot Golf Course, beating runner-up Homedale by an eye-popping 67 strokes.

“After last season and not losing any of the boys, they set the goal to repeat and came out to put in the time and work,” Kimberly head coach Brittanie Toone told the Times-News during a phone interview. “Each kid contributed the best that they could and handled the pressure.”

The championship team returned all five golfers from last season: Toby Heider, Jameson Harper, Joe Hopkins, Aidan Murphy and Chase Mollerup.

Heider also defended his individual title, adding a second state championship to his three district titles.

“It was a bit bittersweet. I was extremely happy with it, but sad at the same time that it's over,” Heider told the Times-News during a phone interview. “I have had a lot of good experiences and memories from golf and it’s all coming to a close, but this is a good one to end on.”

Heider finished at even-par 144, three shots ahead of Weiser’s Carter Williams, who also finished second last year.

“He knew he had a lot of pressure, especially yesterday,” Toone said. “He shot a quad on a par-5, but he was able to bounce back. It definitely showed that he has matured throughout his school career.”

She added, “Instead of completely crumbling, he said, ‘Well now I have to go get it back,’ and he went out and attacked the course.”

Individual scores stayed close throughout, Heider shot a 73 in the first round on Monday for a one-shot edge. He closed out the final day with a 71, two better than Williams.

Buhl’s Kyler Kelly finished in third place.

The Bulldogs began Tuesday with a 20-stroke lead after shooting a 323 on the opening day, then carded a 312 for a two-day total of 635.

Buhl finished fifth in the tournament.

“This means everything. We have put in so much work and time,” Heider said. “To go and win again is just incredible.”

The Kimberly girls finished strong, but not quite as strong as they wanted, grabbing a second-place finish behind Bonners Ferry.

“We didn’t improve enough to beat them,” Toone said. “I still know that some of our kids shot a lot better than yesterday, but a few struggled. That's the game of golf.”

With two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors, Toone said she believes the Bulldogs will come back even better next season.

District champion Ellie Stastny finished second to lead Kimberly.

At the 2A championships at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls, the Declo boys also won a state title.

The Hornets closed with a 329 to finish three shots better than Grace.

Declo’s Jaxon Smyer tied for a third-place finish in individual scores, and Alex Gailey was sixth.