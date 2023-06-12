College of Southern Idaho softballers Gracie Tentinger and Gracie Walters received NJCAA All-American status last week. Now, CSI baseball pitcher Josh Trentadue has earned the same recognition.

Trentadue, who logged a 2.04 ERA and an 8-3 mark for the Golden Eagles, was a second-team All-American selection, the school announced Monday. He also fooled batters into a program-record 118 strikeouts, which ranked sixth in the nation, and limited opponents to .218 batting average.

A strikeout machine, Trentadue led the country with 16.01 strikeouts per nine innings, also a program record.

A Richmond, Virginia, native, Trentadue will return home and compete for Virginia Commonwealth University next season.

Women’s basketball: CSI adds Sugar-Salem sharpshooter

Add another Idahoan to CSI’s women’s basketball squad.

Sugar-Salem shooting guard Kennedy Gillette has signed a letter of intent to compete for the Golden Eagles in 2023-24. She led the 3A Diggers to a 2022 state title as a junior, and averaged 21 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season.

“We are very excited to have a talent like Kennedy coming to CSI,” head coach Randy Rogers said in a news release. “She was one of the best scorers in the state of Idaho last year.”

He added, “The CSI community is going to love her skill set from the perimeter. She will be one of the best shooters/scorers in the conference.”

At Sugar-Salem, Gillette set a 3A state tournament single-game record with 40 points. She was the 3A Player of the Year in 2022 and a first-team all-state selection this season.