Jerome’s Winn Southwick couldn’t parlay his Idaho bareback riding dominance to the national scene on Sunday night.
Southwick received two no scores via buck-offs on his rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.
On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the world’s largest rodeo, legendary Buhl cowboy Stanley Potts reflects on one of the first national high school finals, back in 1952.
Southwick, who won the Idaho state championship in bareback riding, became one of 10 Magic Valley contestants participating in nationals after qualifying at the state finals.
He was the Magic Valley’s first contestant to start the week.
Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Oklahoma’s Wacey Schalla won the first performance of bareback riding with 80.50 points.
Oakley's Brigg Matthews opened the boys cutting competition but results were not available Sunday night.
Here is the performance schedule for the remaining Magic Valley participants.
Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.
Monday morning
- Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling
Monday night
- Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting
- Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding
Tuesday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc
Tuesday night
- Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding
- Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing
- Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding
Wednesday morning
- Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting
Thursday morning
- Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding
- Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing
- Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding
Thursday night
- Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc
Friday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding
- Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting
Friday night
- Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling
Saturday morning
- Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding
- Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting