TWIN FALLS — Jerome lost to Twin Falls twice during the regular season.

That didn’t matter on Friday night in Game 4 of the 4A Great Basin district tournament as the Tigers captured a 40-38 victory over the homestanding Bruins in the final seconds.

The pace was fast throughout the first half, which ended with Jerome up 23-17.

However, Twin Falls’ Halle Egbert, who finished with 10 points, came out the gate strong in the second half with back-to-back 3 pointers and Jaycee Jensen, who finished with six points, added a 3-pointer of her own as Twin Falls closed the gap.

Later, Twin Falls’ Rylee Robbins added a steal and a score to help the Bruins grab a 32-28 lead after three quarters.

Both teams brought energy going into the fourth quarter.

Jerome’s Katie Larson, who finished with 12 points, drew a foul and later knocked down a basket as the Tigers clawed back to a tie, 38-all, with 2:23 remaining.

After Jerome worked to run down the clock, Nyla Holtzen drew a foul and made one free throw with 28.8 seconds left to make it 39-38.

The Bruins’ Hallie Egbert was working to the basket on the ensuing possession, when Autumn Allen picked up a clutch steal and was fouled. She also made one of her free throws to account for the final score.

Twin Falls couldn’t get a shot before the final buzzer.

What was she thinking at the free-throw line? “I got to make these free throws for my team and my coach. We worked so hard this season,” Allen said. “Nobody expected us to be here, and we are excited because we are.”

Jerome will play in the championship round Thursday against top-seeded Minico, which beat Mountain Home on Friday night behind 32 points from CJ Latta.

Twin Falls will go into the consolation rounds and play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s Mountain Home-Canyon Ridge game.

PHOTOS: Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls Girls basketball - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls