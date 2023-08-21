Many cross-Magic Valley matchups occurred in the first weeknight competition of the season.

Check out these scores and stats from Monday night and schedules for Tuesday.

BOYS

Jerome 2, Minico 1

The Tigers outlasted the Spartans in a physical contest that resulted in multiple bookings.

“Minico outperformed Jerome but unfortunately lost in the end due to some costly mistakes, missed opportunities added with two red cards,” Spartans coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text. “The team feels proud of their performance and they won’t let what happened today deter them from their goal."

Valentin Martinez scored the Spartans' only goal.

The Tigers (1-1-0) visit Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Spartans host Mountain Home on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 2

Canyon Ridge won its home opener while Burley lost its second straight.

The Bobcats (0-2-0) visit Wood River on 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountain Home 2, Twin Falls 0

The Bruins visit Century at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS

Jerome 6, Minico 2

The Tigers swept their matches against Minico on Monday night, while Dariana Uriostegui and Chaye Johnson scored for the Spartans.

This marks Jerome’s first win of the season heading into a 4:30 p.m. home match against Canyon Ridge on Wednesday. The Spartans (0-2-0) visit Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1

The Bruins avenged a season-opening loss with a win Monday night.

Twin Falls scored three unanswered after allowing the opening goal.

“It was a hard fought game,” Bruins coach Christa Tackett told the Times-News in an email. The Bruins (1-1-0) host Pocatello at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 1

The Riverhawks earned their first win of the season while the Bobcats lost their first.

Burley (1-1-0) hosts Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls soccer — Burley Vs. Canyon Ridge Canyon Ridge plays against Burley on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

Filer @ Declo, 4:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Wendell, 4:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Bliss, 4:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS

Filer @ Declo, 6:15 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Bliss, 6:15 p.m.

Buhl @ Gooding, 6:15 p.m.

Wendell @ Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.