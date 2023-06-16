Andrew Wilson delivered with a full count.
Wison’s walk-off single lifted Jerome to a 6-5 win over Kimberly on Friday at the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Kimberly tied the game with a three-run seventh inning. Wilson finished with two hits and two RBI. Wesley Prestwich and Tucker Volkers also collected two hits each for Jerome.
Kimberly’s Hudson Flameling went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Gunner Stringham and Parker Stringham combined for four hits and four RBI.
Also Friday, the Twin Falls Hawks beat the Gooding Diamondbacks 12-10 in the first game of a doubleheader. The second game was not complete before the Times-News’ print deadline.