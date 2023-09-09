KIMBERLY — The signs indicated the future.

Numerous red flags with a photo of a growling bulldog flew above the bleachers at Kimberly High School’s stadium on Friday night.

Hundreds of red and black-clad supporters packed the bleachers with the first snap of ball more than 20 minutes away. Good luck finding a seat. Or a parking spot.

Welcome to Kimberly football, where everyone from the stroller-sleepers to the cane holders arrived to celebrate the No. 4 Bulldogs’ home opener — a 20-3 win over Fruitland.

Week 3 high school football: Scores, live updates, streaming links Twin Falls hosts its Homecoming game on Friday night while Gooding visits Melba on Thursday.

The fans showed. Even those who made the 190-mile or so jaunt from Fruitland filled the visitors’ bleachers.

The Bulldogs defense, which forced four turnovers — three on downs and one fumble recovery — also arrived.

A buzzer-beating field goal to end the first half became the Grizzlies’ lone score. The three turnovers on downs occurred when the Grizzlies reached at least the Bulldogs’ 30 yard line.

A key cast of characters — A.J. Walker, Michael Goff and Mason Jensen — soared across the field and wrestled Grizzlies to the grass. The Bulldogs were hungry Friday night. For victory and for football.

The No. 4 Bulldogs just might have pushed themselves into the conversation as 3A title contenders with a seven-point season-opening win over Snake River, a Week 2 rout of 4A Jerome (44-0) and Friday night’s near shutout.

And a team with the utmost attention from the locals. Dozens of fans queued the concession stand all game. A few parent volunteers couldn’t keep up with the numerous orders for hamburgers, fries and popcorn. A parent hurriedly sold Bulldogs T-shirts and hats. Everyone needs a piece of the action because in Kimberly, it’s more than a game.

“My family has always been big in football and I know that in Kimberly, Friday nights here are just something special,” Goff told the Times-News. “It is culture, really. It’s a holiday, really, when Fridays come. We wait for it all year. When it comes, we don’t want it to leave.”

Goff described himself as a competitor. He dabbles in golf and plays basketball. But Bulldogs coach Joe Dille called his squad “football guys.”

Quote “Our kids are football kids. They know the game. They have studied the game. They have been in the program for a while so they know what they are supposed to do and what they are asked to do.” Joe Dille, Kimberly football coach

He makes the calls and lets his guys fly around to make plays. Not much else to it.

“At the end of the day, we just let our kids play ball,” Dille told the Times-News. “We don’t try to complicate things on defense for them. We just let them run around. Some different kind of kids this year that we can just allow to just be free and run around. They do a good job at that.”

The football-savvy nature of the squad could be attributed to the experience. Kimberly boasts 14 seniors. Only three players are younger than juniors. But it’s also the “start ‘em young” mentality that leads to the knowledge.

Dille doesn’t spend much time instructing the fundamentals to some of his younger players. No need. Not when these are the same boys who patronized Friday night’s bleachers since they were in pee-wee league.

Goff began play in third grade. Quarterback Kade Larson developed as a freshman on the junior varsity squad. Dille doesn’t call anything fancy. No “weird blitzes” or complex reversals. Just old school football for a football town.

“Our kids are football kids,” Dille said. “They know the game. They have studied the game. They have been in the program for a while so they know what they are supposed to do and what they are asked to do.”

The Bulldogs will push for a return to the playoffs. Walker said the squad wants redemption from last season’s 48-14 quarterfinal loss to South Fremont. And maybe, just maybe, a shot at the Bulldogs’ first state title.

But first, the Bulldogs will host four more “holidays” in the regular season.

Cheers to the ‘Dogs.

“There is no time of the year like fall for Kimberly, Idaho,” Larson told the Times-News. “Football is Kimberly. It is just such a great feeling seeing all these people out here. Getting people in the community to come out and come together to support something, it is just really great to see. I appreciate everybody that comes out to watch these games. It is a holiday.”

Close Kimberly’s AJ Walker runs with the football during the Bulldogs’ 20-3 home win on Friday night over Fruitland. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly’s Jackson May leaps to make a catch against Fruitland on Friday night. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. PREP FOOTBALL, WEEK 3: Kimberly beats Fruitland, 20-3 No. 4 Kimberly knocked off Fruitland in its home opener on Friday night, moving to 3-0 with a 20-3 victory. Kimberly’s AJ Walker runs with the football during the Bulldogs’ 20-3 home win on Friday night over Fruitland. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly’s Jackson May leaps to make a catch against Fruitland on Friday night. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly. Kimberly hosts Fruitland on the gridiron on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Kimberly.