The College of Southern Idaho Cheer Team reached the top of the pyramid at the USA Collegiate Championships: The Golden Eagles won the school's first national title.

Competing against two- and four-year schools last month in Anaheim, California, CSI hit perfect marks to win the two-year show division while also placing second in the stunt competition.

“It meant so much to win,” CSI Cheer co-captain Hawley Hennen told the Times-News this week. “No one at CSI has won at nationals, so it was such a big accomplishment, and we have been working so hard this season.”

She added, “Last year, by going to a national tournament, we made history. But by bringing something back, we proved to everyone what we are capable of. People only see what we perform at games, but not everyone sees how much work we actually put into our performances. Winning this title shows what we are capable of and what we have been working for.”

The Golden Eagles debuted at nationals last year, capturing an 11th-place finish, and Hennen said that experience prepared the squad for success.

“It was the first time, and we didn’t win. But we got our feet in and got to see what it was like to compete and who we were up against,” said Hennen, a sophomore from Jerome who shares captain duties with another sophomore, Siena Shinault of Post Falls.

The all-Idaho cheerleading team that traveled to nationals comprised of four sophomores and eight freshmen: Shinault, Hennen, Yuridia Vega Gonzalez (Jerome), Madison Pehrson (Buhl), Fatima Rivera (Jerome), Mallory Diamond (Murtaugh), Alize Ramirez (Twin Falls), Kyla Christensen (Idaho Falls), Thania Moreno (Jerome), Kenzie Webb (Boise), Bryanna Krieger (Hazelton) and Andrea Alvarez (Murtaugh).

CSI cheerleaders are able to compete three seasons with the program. The squad is coached by Reylene Abbott and Julie Wright-Leggett.

“This team of cheerleaders has been my dream team since Day One,” Abbott told the Times-News while expressing excitement about next season with a strong returning group.

She added, “I am so proud of how hard they fought to make their dreams come true.”

The cheer team's workload is demanding. Practices began nearly every morning at 6, Hennen said, with different routines designated for different days. Sundays were held open for any additional work, plus performances at home games and travel with some of the school's athletic teams.

“Throughout the year, we lost a lot of people, so it was hard. We had to keep redoing our routines," Hennen said. “Eventually, once we got the 12 of us, we focused every day on perfecting our routines and focused on making them solid.”

During the tournament, Hennen said four judges focused on different aspects of their routines.

But the Golden Eagles were ready.

“Walking in, we knew what skills we had to do,” Hennen said. “So, we just had to breathe and hit it hard. Our team was good with it, and we knew what we needed.”

The Golden Eagles preformed a cheer, followed by stunts and tumbling, a dance section and jumps, and then ended with a pyramid.

It was enough to put them on top.