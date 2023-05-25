Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team has added its fourth recruit for the 2023-24 season after sending five players to the NCAA Division I level.

The Golden Eagles announced the signing this week of Walker Timme, a 6-foot-7 forward who redshirted last season at McNeese State University in Louisiana following a standout prep career in Texas.

"Walker is a high skilled, versatile big that can play inside and out," CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. "His ability to score inside will draw double teams from opposing defenses. He is a great passer with a good feel for the game.

"Off the court, Walker is a phenomenal young man that will have an instant impact on our locker room and campus culture."

Timme didn't play a game for the Cowboys, a Division I program in the Southland Conference, and entered the transfer portal during the regular season, the American Press reported in January.

During his senior season at J.J. Pearce High School, Timme averaged 18 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 56% from the floor. He also spent a post grad year at Link Year Prep in Missouri, a school known for a highly competitive basketball program.

Timme attended a January game at Idaho Central Court, watching the Golden Eagles dispatch Colorado Northwestern Community College amid its undefeated regular season.

"I really like coach and his vision, what he has to say and how he can develop and use me," Timme said in the release. "Obviously, their track record is second-to-none, so it's going to be a really good opportunity."

Timme figures to help the Golden Eagles reload after losing their five most regular starters to college basketball's highest level.

Despite being sidelined multiple times by ankle injuries, Abdul-Hakim averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game in his only season for the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Timme joins a CSI signing class that also includes Cassius Carmichael, a 6-5 wing who averaged 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in his only season at Glendale Community College in Arizona; Isaac Hawkins, a 6-10 center/forward who averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots as a high school senior in South Carolina before serving a two-year church mission; and Canyon Ridge standout Sam Lupumba, who tallied 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Riverhawks this season.