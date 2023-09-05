(This story will be updated)

The Idaho High School Activities Association pulled an Uno reverse card just more than a month after a classification change.

The IHSAA will launch a new classification system in 2024 following a series of votes during the summer, after all. The state’s superintendents overruled the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors with a 66% (100-52) vote to use the original proposal from June that makes Canyon Ridge the standalone District IV school in 6A, among other things.

Twin Falls, meanwhile, will be in 5A with Jerome, Burley, Minico, Wood River and Mountain Home — bringing an end to annual home-and-home conference rivalry games between the Bruins and Riverhawks.

The IHSAA approved the change Tuesday with a majority vote during a special meeting.

This is a change from the Aug. 2 approved vote that lifted Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge to 5A; Wendell to 3A; Hagerman from 1A DII to 1A DI; and Castleford and Carey from 1ADI to 1A DII.

But now, things are different. Tuesday’s vote represents the IHSAA’s first new classification system in 20 years.

What this means for Magic Valley schools

6A (1,400-plus students): Canyon Ridge

5A (700-1,399 students): Burley, Jerome, Minico, Mountain Home, Twin Falls and Wood River

4A (350-699 students): Buhl, Filer, Gooding and Kimberly

3A (175-349 students): Declo, Sun Valley Community School and Wendell

2A (90-174 students): Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Hansen, Lighthouse Christian, Magic Valley, Murtaugh, Oakley, Raft River, Shoshone, Valley and Xavier Charter

1A (0-89 students): Bliss, Camas County, Carey, Castleford, Dietrich, ISDB and Richfield

As a result, Canyon Ridge will be forced to travel hours to play conference games in the Boise area as well as eastern Idaho. No more short trips within the Magic Valley.

“So, that means my travel costs are gonna up huge,” CRHS athletic director Teddy Reynolds, who also serves on the IHSAA board, told the Times-News in July. “The amount of school time my kids are gonna miss is gonna up tremendously which affects their academics and because of those things, I think I will lose kids coming out for sports.”

Wendell, which, before Tuesday’s vote, was set to move to 3A with Buhl, Filer, Gooding and Kimberly, would have avoided a two-school conference in many sports with Declo.

Wendell football coach Jon Helmandollar made several preparations for the move, including hosting a youth football camp in hopes of eventually boosting the squad’s numbers.

“That is gonna be our biggest issue is numbers when we move up,” Helmandollar told the Times-News in August.

Now, never mind: Wendell and Declo will stay together, with Sun Valley Community School joining in a few sports.

"I like the new system, how it is and how we will stay with Declo," Helmandollar told Times-News hours after the vote was approved. "I wish our conference was a little bigger but I would rather be in that league than moving up."

Schools will still be able to petition down a classification but only as a team sport. Schools cannot fully petition down and neither can individual sports. For example, as of now, Wood River competes in 4A in all sports but football (3A). Smaller roster sizes allowed the Wolverines to become a 3A football member.