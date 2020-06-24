Idaho won’t have state soccer champs this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Ada County’s surge in new COVID-19 cases forced the Idaho Youth Soccer Association to finally cancel its annual State Cup championships Tuesday.

The IYSA rescheduled the youth soccer state tournament twice, waiting for the coronavirus to recede. But Boise Parks and Recreation canceled all sports tournaments on city property Tuesday after Ada County moved backward into Stage 3 of Idaho’s reopening plan.

The county reported 138 new cases Monday, a new high that more than doubled the record set Saturday (68).

“It’s frustrating,” said Skyler Bell, the state technical director for IYSA. “But everybody is doing the best they can. It’s unprecedented. There’s not a handbook for this.”

The restrictions on tournaments remain in place until further notice, according to an email Parks and Rec sent to the state soccer association.

The State Cup tournament draws more than 2,000 youth soccer players every year to Boise. It crowns the state champions in boys and girls soccer from the 13-and-under to 19-and-under age groups, pulling in 130 club teams from around the state.