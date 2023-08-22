WENDELL — Alex Hirai and Deegan Gonzalez spend their time out of school and football working on the farm.

Jesse Chavez milks cows and Wyatt Oden operates with a dirt and excavation crew.

And they all find a way to star on the Wendell Trojans’ football squad when not working or in the classroom.

A self-described blue-collar squad with little depth but plenty of upperclassman experience is the result as the Trojans bring state title aspirations into the new season.

“We ain’t got a lot of people, so we gotta play like we’re the best,” Oden, a linebacker and tight end, told the Times-News. “We gotta play hard.”

John Helmandollar enters his third season as head coach, seeking the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017.

The Trojans want the ultimate prize. With 12 to 15 seniors and just two players lost to graduation, the team knows Helmandollar’s system. No serious need for introduction to that which Helmandollar said allows the team to start “more advanced.”

Helmandollar will employ a run-heavy offense with a play-action offensive scheme set for explosive yardage and a defense described as “run stoppers.” The Trojans won’t enjoy the luxury of depth: There were 28 players during the first week of camp, but Helmandollar said he expected 10 more to join after the first week of school with the hopes of adding a junior varsity team.

But the Trojans won’t make excuses.

Small roster or not, the Trojans will hit some of the state’s top teams because of the two-team 2A Canyon Conference with Declo.

“We want a shot at a lot of the teams we lost to last year,” Hirai, the team’s quarterback, told the Times-News.

The Trojans, who will compete in 3A next season, opened with a 28-14 win at Cole Valley Christian School in Meridian on Saturday. Their slate includes three 3A teams and two 2A semifinalists from a year ago. Plenty of opportunities to avenge 2022 losses.

“It helps us going into making a playoff push and going into Declo last week of the season,” Helmandollar told the Times-News.

Wendell visits Bear Lake, the defending 2A champions, in week four.

“We got a lot of new energy,” Hirai said. “I think we’re pretty fired up this year. We got a lot going for us right now. Just got a better culture now and kinda more excited every practice.”

WENDELL TROJANS (3A) Head coach: Jon Helmandollar 2022: 4-5 overall, 0-1 conference Key players: Alex Hirai, sr., quarterback; Jesse Chavez, sr., running back; Wyett Oden, sr., linebacker/tight end; Deegan Gonzales, sr., offensive/defensive lineman; Bodey Cutler, sr., wide receiver/defensive back Schedule: (Home games in bold) Aug. 19 — Wendell 28, Cole Valley Christian School 14

Aug. 25 — at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs. Marsing, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs. Ririe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22. — vs. Filer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. American Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — at Buhl, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — at Declo, 7 p.m.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.