Idaho cowboys Kade Bruno and Tristen Hutchings made their debuts last year at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Las Vegas is in their future again.

With “Cowboy Christmas” in the rearview mirror, the Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days done and over, and a dwindling number of major paydays left on the calendar, Bruno and Hutchings have all but clinched a return trip to December’s Super Bowl of pro rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The two winningest Gem State contestants this year — Bruno had pocketed $152,696 to sit fourth in saddle bronc riding heading into the week and Hutchings was fifth in bull riding with $142,169 — will likely have company with nine others from Idaho or with Magic Valley connections strongly contending for a top-15 finish in their respective events.

The 65th annual NFR, with the world’s top 120 contestants competing for 10 nights in a row, is set for Dec. 7-16.

Five Idaho cowboys made the national finals last year, with Blackfoot steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen chasing the state’s first gold buckle since 1984 into the final round before coming up short.

Who’s going this year? Here are the odds:

A sure bet

Kade Bruno:

The 22-year-old Challis cowboy, a model of consistency all year, likely clinched his NFR spot in June after winning a round and finishing second in the average at Reno, where he cashed nearly $12,000, and winning a round and the average at Greeley, Colorado, for another $9,300-plus. For good measure, Bruno earned another $7,900 at the Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo last month.

Tristen Hutchings: A few weeks after winning his second collegiate national title in three years, Hutchings told the Times-News

in early July: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been this red-hot with my riding ever in my life.” He’s sizzling now: The 23-year-old Monteview cowboy, since mid-June, has won more than $75,000 — highlighted by a Pioneer Day windfall in Utah, where he won more than $22,000 in Salt Lake City and Spanish Fork.







Lady Luck is smiling

Orin Larsen:

The former College of Southern Idaho cowboy, an eight-time NFR qualifier, was 11th in bareback riding with $94,216 — about $22,000 ahead of 15th place. Good odds. And the Canadian-born Larsen is riding high: He pocketed more than $11,000 last month in Salinas, California, where he won the average, and cashed another $9,000-plus in Salt Lake City.

Sue Smith:

After years away from barrel racing, Smith has suddenly surged into contention for a spot at the national finals. The Blackfoot cowgirl has cashed nearly $50,000 in the past two weeks with victories in Nampa, at Ogden Pioneer Days in Utah and in Cheyenne, where she set an arena record with a 16.89-second pattern in the finals. Smith, who was out of the top 15 a week ago, came into the week at No. 9 with $89,617.

Tanner Butner:

The former three-time Idaho prep champion, now living in Wyoming, has $88,010 to his name — good for 11th in saddle bronc riding. It’s a tight competition, though —Butner, 26, was up on 15th place by about $8,000, meaning he’ll need to keep finding his way to the pay window.

Dirk Tavenner:

The 33-year-old Rigby steer wrestler put himself in a good spot for his third straight NFR appearance with a huge showing in Salt Lake City. Tavenner won the third round, the finals and the average at the Days of ’47, pocketing $20,901 to catapult to seventh in the world standings with $84,697, a cushion of about $18,000 from No. 15.

On the bubble

Mason Clements:

The Utah cowboy, who won the 2014 Rocky Mountain Region bareback riding title while rodeoing for CSI, is chasing his fourth NFR qualification but first since 2020. A $9,080 payday at his hometown Fiesta Days in Spanish Fork helped push Clements to No. 14 in the standings with $72,244.

Jacob Lees:

The 27-year-old cowboy from Caldwell is a few bucks behind Clements and among a crowded group on the fringe of national finals qualification. The difference between No. 13 and No. 22 in the standings is about $17,000; Lees is 16th with $69,680 as he seeks his first trip to Vegas.

Cooper Cooke:

One of the cowboys in that pack chasing Clements and Lees is Cooke, who won Idaho prep all-around honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The 20-year-old bareback rider from Victor picked up a paycheck at the Calgary Stampede and won a round at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa last month to help him push to 22nd in the standings at $60,687.

Matt Shiozawa:

Might this be the year the Chubbuck tie-down roper makes it back to Vegas? The 43-year-old Shiozawa, an 11-time qualifier, was No. 20 with $65,796 — about $10,000 out of the No. 15 position. He hasn’t made the national finals since 2018.

Olin Hannum:

The Gem State’s oldest active cowboy, Hannum surged to No. 18 in the steer wrestling standings ($59,552) after winning the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Kansas last weekend. The 45-year-old bulldogger from Malad, seeking his third trip to Vegas following appearances in 2011 and 2017, is within about $6,000 of No. 15.

To the river ...

Stetson Jorgensen:

Despite winning the finals at Salt Lake City, an $8,500 payday, Jorgensen is still chasing. If he’s going to make his fifth NFR, Jorgensen will need to make up nearly $20,000 down the stretch. He’s No. 25, with $47,867.

Busted?

Jeff Flenniken:

The Caldwell cowboy, an NFR qualifier in 2020, is the only Idaho contender among the top 50 in team roping. Flenniken has picked up $43,627 this season, some $22,000 out of the cutoff position. He’s in 33nd place among headers.

Mitch Pollock: The saddle bronc winner at the Camas County Rodeo

in Fairfield last month, Pollock is No. 36 in the standings with $33,336 — but the No. 15 cowboy is sitting at nearly $80,000. Pollock, who lives in Twin Falls and starred collegiately at CSI, made the national finals in 2019.

Brady Portenier: A 2020 NFR qualifier, Portenier is running out of time

this season. The Caldwell bull rider is sitting No. 34 with $43,635, about $42,000 out of the No. 15 spot.

Roscoe Jarboe: The story is the same for Portenier’s travel buddy in his return from an injury-plagued 2022 season

. Jarboe, of New Plymouth, has won $39,042, good for 38th place in bull riding, but the odds are long for a sixth trip to Vegas.

Bo Pickett:

With $39,913 in his bank account this season, good for 40th place, Pickett has already surpassed his 2022 winnings and is nearing his career best of $44,416 from 2019. But the Caldwell calf roper’s first NFR appearance will almost certainly have to wait at least another year.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

August in Idaho is rodeo season. The PRCA schedule is chock-full of stops across the Gem State leading into Labor Day — highlighted by the $199,275 Caldwell Night Rodeo (Aug. 15-19), the $112,000 Gooding Pro Rodeo (Aug. 17-19) and the $88,000 Magic Valley Stampede at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer (Aug. 31-Sept. 2). The Payette County PRCA Rodeo in New Plymouth and the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale feature three nightly performances, beginning Thursday, followed next week by the $60,000 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo in Burley (Aug. 17-19). The Gem State Stampede in Coeur d’Alene (Aug. 25-27) and the Salmon Stampede

(Aug. 25-26) are on the calendar, too.

The

Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association

will host its annual futurity, derby and horse show at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, beginning Thursday. Cowboys and cowgirls from Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Montana, California and Washington will compete in 34 different classes during the four-day event — with nearly $50,000 in payouts, plus buckles and other awards. Competition begins daily at 8 a.m.

A month to go: The

College of Southern Idaho

will open its 2023-24 season on Sept. 8-9 at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, the first of five stops on the Rocky Mountain Region’s fall calendar. The only in-state competition will be Sept. 15-16 at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

