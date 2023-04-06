The University of Idaho will have a new women’s basketball coach next season for the first time since 2008.

The university on Thursday night announced that it had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Jon Newlee, the winningest coach in Vandals’ history with a 257-213 record — highlighted by three trips to the NCAA Tournament and four other postseason appearances.

“I want to thank Jon for his service to our women’s basketball program over the last 15 years,” Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “Jon led Vandal women's basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university.”

She added, “Our history of success in women's basketball, the beautiful new ICCU Arena, and the investments we’ve made to position Idaho as a consistent championship contender make this a very attractive job.”

A national search for Newlee’s successor will begin immediately, according to the release.

Newlee also won three coach of the year awards in Moscow, in the Western Athletic Conference in 2009 and 2014 and in the Big Sky in 2019.

“I would like to thank the University of Idaho and its leadership for the amazing opportunity to coach the women's basketball team for these past 15 years,” Newlee said in the release. “I would also like to thank the student-athletes who have played for me at Idaho. They are the reason why I love this profession. I leave the University of Idaho with fond memories and wish the women's basketball program the very best and continued success.”

The Vandals in March hired Alex Pribble to lead the school’s men’s basketball program after firing Zac Claus following four losing seasons.