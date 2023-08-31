BURLEY — Minico volleyball secured its first regular-season win over Burley in coach Steve Latta’s five-year tenure with a sweep on Thursday night.

The Spartans conquered a first set-deficit to win 25-23. The Spartans cruised, 25-15 and 25-23 to clinch.

Minico sweeps Burley, 3-0.Spartans able to take control and won the set, 25-23. pic.twitter.com/Lq5P9s9nCY — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 1, 2023

“It’s been a long process,” Latta told the Times-News. “We’ve really groomed some younger players for the last few years getting them prepared for this stage and I think they are really starting to come around and perform well.”

First time in the Burley gym and checking out what this rivalry is all about. Minico-Burley volleyball coming up in about 18 minutes. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/ttilA4HJf2 — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 1, 2023

The Spartans (2-1 overall, 2-1 Great Basin Conference) host Canyon Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“They are heavy hitters,” Latta said of the Riverhawks. “From the opposite to the outside to the middle, front and back, they are a well-stacked team. They are coached really well. It’s gonna be a tough battle but we are ready for it.”

FOOTBALL

Interclass

Buhl 39, Mountain Home 14

Zach Azevedo tossed three touchdown passes as the Buhl offense logged more than 400 yards.

Dillon Summy, Bowen Brunson and Jackson Allen scored a receiving touchdown each.

Gabe Finley and Rylee Bowen scored on rushing touchdowns.

Finley and Bowen grabbed an interception while Fabi Pierce snagged two.

Kaiden Vallero logged two sacks and a forced fumble. Remington Higley added two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Update from Buhl at Mountain Home football. Indians lead 13- 6 at halftime. Two touchdowns and a missed extra point for Buhl. Buhl’s Riley Brunson with an interception with eight seconds left but Mountain Home INT at the buzzer. #IDPreps — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 1, 2023

The Indians earned their first win of the season and host Declo at 7 p.m. Sept. 8.

CROSS COUNTRY

Valley Meet

Raft River, the defending 1A girls’ cross country champions, finished third with 73 points and became the highest-placing local team in the race.

Kimberly, Filer, Gooding and Oakley placed fifth through eighth, while Ririe won the girls division with 33 points.

Sugar-Salem finished runner-up with 57 points.

Raft River’s Allie Black, the defending individual 1A girls state champion, finished runner-up in 20:51. Ririe’s Lucy Boone won in 20:37.4.

Kimberly’s Alli Stastny finished third in 21:12.5, while Declo’s Olivia Wilson crossed the line sixth at 21:56.8 to become the Magic Valley runners in the top 10.

Kimberly’s boys finished third with 106 points, tops among local teams.

Filer finished fourth while Valley, Gooding, Buhl, Declo and Oakley finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

Sugar-Salem won the boys race. Kimberly’s Ben Browning finished runner-up in 17:20.5. Valley’s Tex Godfrey finished fourth in 18:13.3, Raft River’s Thomas Harper finished sixth with 18:33.4, Filer’s Caleb Goers finished ninth at 19:10 and Declo’s Peter Wesley Christensen finished 10th in 19:11.4.

Minico Dam Run Invitational

Burley became the highest-placing Magic Valley team in the girls 5K with 81 points. Minico finished seventh with 191 points while Highland won the race with 30.

Burley’s Natalia Yearsley and Alyssa Bradshaw finished fourth and fifth. Highland’s Meredith Sanford crossed the line first in 19:59.01.

Minico’s Ella Bailey became the Spartans top finisher at 36th in 24:29.57.

The Bobcats finished runner-up in the boys’ race, Minco placed seventh and Wood River finished eighth.

Austin Ricks (fourth), Ryan Gerratt (sixth), Luke Monroe (eighth) and Alex Rushton (ninth) finished top 10 for Burley. Highland’s Ammon Barton won the race in 16:43.89.

Caldwell Twilight

Two Twin Falls Lady Bruins finished in the top 15 to help TFHS place third with 90 points on Thursday night.

Rocky Mountain won with 38 points as Owhyee’s Faith Johnson finished first in 18:41.79.

TFHS’ Saylor Erickson finished 11th in 19:23.75 while Brittany Garling finished 13th in 19:41.45.

Twin Falls finished fifth in the boys’ race with a top finish from Russell Frampton, who was 11th in 16:06.45.

Rocky Mountain won the boys race with 50 points, and Meridian’s Nate Stadtlander finished with a meet-record 15:08.02.

CSI volleyball

No. 8 Odessa College 3, CSI 1 (18-25, 24-26, 25-22 and 17-25)

Jojo Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills in the opener of the Salt Lake Community College Crystal “Inn”vitational, but the Golden Eagles dropped to 4-5.

Toodie Sopi recorded 11 kills with 11 digs and libero Chinaru Inoue charted 23 digs. Janke Pretorius contributed 41 assists and 13 digs. Danea King blocked three times with 10 kills.

The Golden Eagles battle Casper College at 11 a.m. Friday.

VOLEYBALL

Interclass

Richfield @ Lighthouse Christian, (n/a)

The Lions will visit Raft River at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Tigers visit Sun Valley Community School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Glenns Ferry 3, Camas County 0 (25-12, 25-21 and 25-21)

Wendell 3, Hansen 0

The Trojans visit Shoshone at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Hansen visits Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

4A

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0

The Bruins host Burley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Jerome visits Wood River at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home (25-21, 25-7 and 25-12)

The Riverhawks, the defending Great Basin Conference champions, visit Minico at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before a big-time home rivalry match against Twin Falls at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

3A

Gooding 3, Sugar Salem (25-16, 25-20, 25-20)

Izzie Stockham grabbed 17 kills, eight digs and four aces in the Senators’ win. Audrey Schilder added 15 kills and a block. Greta Lethlean helped the defense with 11 digs but added three kills.

The Senators host Kimberly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2A

Declo 3, Firth 2 (13-25, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26 and 15-7)

Jakobi Nebeker was all over the court with 18 kills for the Hornets. Rachel Nebeker added nine kills while Tayla Ewell dug 24 balls.

The Hornets host Gooding at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Interclass

Thunder Ridge @ Wood River, (n/a)

3A

Kimberly @ Gooding, (n/a)

The Bulldogs host the Senators at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7, while the Senators visit Wendell at 6:15 p.m, Tuesday.

Wendell 7, Declo 1

Wendell’s Eduardo Nieves and Julian Ponce scored twice as the Trojans responded after a Tuesday loss to Sun Valley Community School.

Edwin Valera, Kayson Acevedo and Alessandro Riveria also scored goals for the Trojans, who sit second in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference at 3-1-0.

The Trojans host Gooding at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, while the Hornets visit Bliss at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Bliss 2, Buhl 0

Buhl (1-2-1 overall, 1-2-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visits Filer at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

3A

Kimberly 8, Gooding 0

Emma Chavez scored twice to help the Bulldogs remain one of two undefeated teams in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. Sun Valley Community School is the other.

The Bulldogs (5-0-0 overall, 4-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) also received goals from Hannah Baird, Ava Wyatt, Lydia Johns, Sidnee Kerner, Abby Johnson and Ellie Stastny.

Cassidy Johnson added two assists. Baird, Sydney Wayment, Johns, Wyatt, Stastny and Lexie Brewer also collected assists.

The Bulldogs visit Sun Valley Community School at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Gooding visits Wendell at the same time.

Buhl 4, Bliss 0

Buhl’s Liesl Kimball scored twice in the Indians’ win. Miranda Beltran and Kierra Thompson also found the back of the net. Kimball and Aguirre recorded an assist each.

Wendell 2, Declo 1

Heymy Orozco and Alondra Gomez scored to help the Trojans secure their first win of the season.