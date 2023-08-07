So it begins, again.

Football squads across the Magic Valley officially open practice Monday to mark the start of the 2023-24 academic year. So do volleyball, soccer, swimming, 4A and 5A golf, cross country, dance and cheer teams.

Here are five storylines to watch throughout the football season.

Bair and the Bobcats

Many of the state’s, and maybe even nation’s, eyes will be focused on Burley, and especially four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair, a flash-like speedster who verbally committed to Boise State on Saturday night.

Bair, a senior, burned opponents with 10.15-second 100 meter-type speed and forced foes to avoid kicking off to him last season.

He did a little bit of everything offensively for the Bobcats — rushing, returning and receiving.

Bair amassed 73 catches, 1,073 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns and two touchdowns via kickoff return.

His skill warranted more than 30 NCAA Division I offers — including dynasties such as Alabama and Georgia.

Burley returns six all-conference honorees, while junior Mack Jensen will take over at quarterback.

Got some work in on the field today with @CoachPeck11 and @Kalebstrunk26! Can’t wait for the season to begin! pic.twitter.com/a8NsZVDKsH — Mack Jensen (@MackJensen_12) April 30, 2023

The Bobcats, with head coach Cam Andersen in his second season, open against Mountain Home on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m in Burley.

Year 2 of The Forge in Burley! The flame has been IGNITED! Check out our 2023 schedule including 5 home games in the best facility in the Magic Valley! #BRT23 #idpreps @CoachPeck11 @TRS_Performance @MrIdahoPreps @idahosports pic.twitter.com/hWE0Fd4cYu — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) March 2, 2023

Fantastic four?

Oakley is already the first 1A Division I program to win three straight titles (2020, 2021 and 2022). The Hornets could extend that streak to four this season and will likely contend for the Milk Bowl.

And how about this for an early-season test? The Hornets battle defending 1A Division II champion Kendrick at the Battle in Boise on Sept. 1 in Albertsons Stadium.

Kendrick clipped Oakley in 2022, 52-48, but the Hornets still ended the season as Max Preps’ No. 9 6/8/9-man team in the country.

Look out for these Oakley boys.

A Magic Valley team could also spoil Kendrick’s search for three straight 1A DII titles. Dietrich finished runner-up to the Tigers in 2022, while Carey did the same in 2021.

But Dietrich beat Carey 34-28, for the 2020 title.

Things could get wild among these teams in 2024 when Kendrick moves to 1A DI and Carey drops to 1A DII.

Riverhawks seek a first

A new coach readies for a new season with Canyon Ridge and potentially a school first.

Though Canyon Ridge High School opened in 2009, the Riverhawks are still searching for their first playoff win.

The Riverhawks reached the playoffs in 2022 — the school’s first appearance since 2019 and fourth in school history. Quarterback Conner Willis helped the Riverhawks to its first 3-0 season in school history and returns for his senior season as a 2022 second-team all-conference member.

Willis’ 2,293 passing yards ranked sixth in Idaho last season, and he figures to be a key piece in a potential Riverhawks’ playoff run. He also connected on 29 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Juan Alvarado, a former Minico and Burley assistant, takes over as the Riverhawks’ head coach and inherits a team with three other returning all-conference members — offensive lineman Lane Schultz, wide receiver Alex Fierros and defensive back Kade McEntire.

Is this the year Canyon Ridge breaks through in the playoffs?

Canyon Ridge’s playoff appearances and results:

2022: 70-0 loss to Bishop Kelly

70-0 loss to Bishop Kelly 2019: 57-7 loss to Bishop Kelly

57-7 loss to Bishop Kelly 2017: 44-7 loss to Middleton

44-7 loss to Middleton 2014: 20-17 loss to Middleton

Travel time

Early season means nonconference opponents and once-in-a-few-years matchups.

Minico seeks its third straight 4A Great Basin Conference title and the Spartans will test themselves out of state under new coach Sherman Blaser, who previously coached at Owyhee. Blaser also won a state title with Kuna in 2019.

The Spartans battle two Utah squads in their first three weeks — Desert Hills in week two at the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Rexburg and a visit from Mountain Crest in week three.

Desert Hills won the 2022 Utah 4A state championship and returns several NCAA Division I prospects from that squad, including three-star linebacker Cyrus Polu and three-star lineman Stewart Taufa.

Desert Hills routed Mountain Crest, 44-14, in the state semifinals.

Good win hunting

All it takes is a win.

It could happen in week one, in the final game or even in between.

No matter the timing, Jerome and Shoshone need that win after a rough 2022 campaign. The Tigers went 0-9, while the Indians lost seven.

Jerome's Rich Bishop returns to his alma mater as head coach after 24 years in the same role at Kimberly. Shoshone's Michael Perry returns for his ninth season.

