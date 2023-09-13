TIMES-NEWS
Week 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Eagle (12) 3-0 64 1
2. Highland (1) 3-0 53 2
3. Mountain View 2-1 24 3
4. Owyhee 3-1 14 —
5. Rocky Mountain 2-2 13 4
Others receiving votes: Boise 10, Post Falls 9, Coeur d’Alene 3, Borah 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (10) 3-0 61 1
2. Skyline (3) 2-1 49 2
3. Pocatello 2-0 39 3
4. Emmett 3-0 23 5
5. Hillcrest 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 4-0 65 1
2. Homedale 3-0 51 2
3. Weiser 3-0 37 3
4. Kimberly 3-0 23 4
5. Teton 3-0 19 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (12) 3-0 64 1
2. Declo 3-0 48 2
3. West Side (1) 2-1 44 3
4. Aberdeen 2-1 16 —
5. Melba 2-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 2-1 63 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (1) 3-0 47 3
3. Logos (1) 3-0 28 —
4. Notus 2-0 21 4
5. Grace 3-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (13) 2-0 67 1
t-2. Camas County 2-1 36 2
t-2. Mullan 3-0 36 4
4. Garden Valley 2-1 23 5
5. Council 2-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1.
Voters: Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Gianna Cefalu, KLEW; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Adam Engel, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.