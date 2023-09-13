Week 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Eagle (12);3-0;64;1
2. Highland (1);3-0;53;2
3. Mountain View;2-1;24;3
4. Owyhee;3-1;14;—
5. Rocky Mountain;2-2;13;4
Others receiving votes: Boise 10, Post Falls 9, Coeur d'Alene 3, Borah 3, Meridian 1, Rigby 1.;
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (10);3-0;61;1
2. Skyline (3);2-1;49;2
3. Pocatello;2-0;39;3
4. Emmett;3-0;23;5
5. Hillcrest;3-0;14;—
Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (13);4-0;65;1
2. Homedale;3-0;51;2
3. Weiser;3-0;37;3
4. Kimberly;3-0;23;4
5. Teton;3-0;19;5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. North Fremont (12) 3-0;64;1
2. Declo;3-0;48;2
3. West Side (1);2-1;44;3
4. Aberdeen;2-1;16;—
5. Melba;2-0;10;—
Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 2-1;63;1
2. Lighthouse Christian (1);3-0;47;3
3. Logos (1);3-0;28;—
4. Notus;2-0;21;4
5. Grace;3-1;20;5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Kendrick (13);2-0;67;1
t-2. Camas County;2-1;36;2
t-2. Mullan;3-0;36;4
4. Garden Valley;2-1;23;5
5. Council;2-1;9;—
Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1.
Voters: Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Gianna Cefalu, KLEW; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Adam Engel, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.