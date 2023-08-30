THURSDAY

Buhl @ Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

These squads lost their season-opening tests. Weiser defeated Buhl, 42-21, while Burley routed Mountain Home, 78-20.

FRIDAY

Interstate

Mountain Crest (Hyrum, Utah) @ Minico, 7 p.m.

The Spartans face their second straight Utah opponent and seek a win after a 38-12 loss to Desert Hills, the Utah 4A state champions, last Friday.

Mountain Crest lost to Desert Hills in the 2022 Utah 4A state semifinals.

Interclass

No. 1 (1A DII) Kendrick vs No. 1 (1A DI) Oakley @ Albertsons Stadium, 3 p.m.

A big stage for a big game. These teams traded wins the past two seasons (Oakley win in 2021, Kendrick loss in 2021) but enter as top-ranked teams in their divisions. You can stream this game live on IdahoSports.com

Hansen @ Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh has won the past six meetings against their former co-op partners? Can the Red Devils make it seven?

Wood River @ Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

The Riverhawks (1-0) look to stay unbeaten while the Wolverines (1-1 overall) want redemption after a 42-7 week two loss to McCall-Donnelly.

The Riverhawks' defense forced five first-half turnovers against Caldwell in week one. Defense could be a major factor here, too.

No. 4 (3A) Kimberly @ Jerome, 7 p.m.

Kimberly looks to climb the 3A ranks with a potential win over 4A Jerome.

4A

No. T-5 Twin Falls @ Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.

The Bruins scored 67 points in week one against Vallivue. What is their week two total? Watch the game via this link from IdahoSports to find out.

No. 4 Burley vs Vallivue at Albertsons Stadium, 8 p.m.

Boise State fans will have an opportunity to see Broncos commit and Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair in the Battle of Boise. You can watch the game via this link from IdahoSports.

3A

Filer @ Snake River, 7 p.m.

Filer looks to respond after a 54-7 season-opening loss to Homedale.

No. 2 Homedale @ Gooding, 7 p.m.

Homedale romped Filer in week one. Can Gooding stop the Trojans?

2A

Marsing @ Wendell, 7 p.m.

Wendell received votes in this week's Idaho High School Football Media Poll after its first 2-0 start since 2013. The Trojans beat Cole Valley Christian, 28-14, in week one before a last-second Julian Ponce field goal lifted the Trojans, 17-16, over West Jefferson.

No. 3 Aberdeen @ No. 5 Declo, 7 p.m.

The ranked Hornets will battle a familiar foe Friday night. The Hornets are 3-2 against Aberdeen since 2018.

1A DI

Carey @ No. T-5 Butte County, 7 p.m.

The Panthers seek a win after a 36-0 season-opening loss to Grace.

Valley @ Wilder, 7 p.m.

Valley also searches for its first win after a 64-36 season-opening loss to Wilder.

No. T-5 Lighthouse Christian @ No. 2 Grace, 7 p.m.

The Lions blasted Wells, Nevada, 76-0 in week one. This ranked matchup should be a fun one. Grace has won two of the past three meetings.

1A DII

No. 4 Garden Valley @ No. 2 Camas County, 4 p.m.

The Mushers offense erupted in a 62-12 week one win over Rockland.

Dietrich @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

North Gem @ Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Richfield @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.