Minico’s American Legion squad stormed to a Single A state title and a regional runner-up finish in 2022.

But it did not win the district title. Not in 2023, either.

Idaho Falls Bruins stopped the Storm, 7-4, in the Idaho American Legion Single A District C Tournament on Friday night at Canyon Ridge High School.

But the path to a state title remains.

“We had a great week,” Storm coach Jared Price told the Times-News. “I’m excited about next week and see where we go. Let’s see what happens.”

The Storm (27-6) surrendered four runs in the first inning but responded with a run in the next three innings. Minico added its final run in the top of the seventh inning.

Cayden Fletcher led the Storm with two RBIs while Zairic Salazar went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Salazar and Cody Carlson recorded triples — Minico’s only extra base hits.

Minico recorded nine hits.

The top four teams in the District C Tournament will play at the Single A State Tournament from Wednesday to Sunday in Nampa.

Minico joins the Bruins, Idaho Falls JNS and Blackfoot 18U as the District C representatives at state.

“I got a good ball club,” Price said. “I like my guys. They are hard workers. They are good kids and we are right where we need to be. Getting back to state is where we want to be.”

