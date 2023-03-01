After the dismissal of head coach Zac Claus on Monday, the Idaho men’s basketball team will enter the Big Sky Conference Tournament under the guidance of interim coach Tim Marrion.

The search is already on for a permanent replacement.

Claus is out in Moscow after the Vandals finished last in the Big Sky (4-14) and five days before their tourney matchup against Northern Arizona. But, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik defended the timing of the decision during a Wednesday news conference

“I felt it was in the best interest of our program to do it the exact way we did it,” Gawlik said in her first public comments since Claus' ouster.

The Vandals sputtered to a 28-88 record under Claus since 2020. Gawlik said “there’s no excuse for us not” finishing among the top half of the Big Sky each season, and said that expectation will guide her decision in finding the program's next head coach.

“I want to compete for a conference championship and I want to go through March Madness with the basketball team,” she said. “That would be really fun to do, so that’s my vision.”

Gawlik said the school already has “quite a few names” on its list and that she “probably would lean” toward hiring a candidate whose resume includes experience as a bench boss.

“I think we’ll have people we move forward to the final round that have that type of experience as a head coach or a strong assistant,” Gawlik said.

The decision, she said, won’t be hers alone. Gawlik plans to meet with each member of the basketball team and ask what they’d like from their next head coach. Additionally, a search firm that scours the country for candidates — watching press conferences, listening to interviews, and sifting through resumes — is being employed by the university to find who can best rebuild the atmosphere around the Vandals' program.

“It’s not about Xs and Os, it’s about culture building and who you are,” Gawlik said. Doing so, she added, will require a coach capable of navigating the NCAA transfer portal.

“One of the questions we’re going to have on the interview is going to be, ‘How are you handling the transfer portal? What is your experience with it? What are the biggest challenges? And how do you keep kids? What’s your idea for keeping kids here?’” she said.

Prospective candidates can expect to hear Gawklik pitch the university’s atmosphere.

“Moscow is a safe community,” she said. “We have a great campus, we have a great president and, obviously, the venues. So I think there are a lot of ups to this community, in particular if you have children you’re trying to raise in the community.”

Meanwhile, the Vandals will play at least one game at the Big Sky tourney, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) against the Lumberjacks at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

After talking with a few players, Gawlik said she encouraged Marrion to approach the tournament with “a little more freestyle, if possible.”