TWIN FALLS — Jace Tyree lifts his right hand and proudly displays a bulky purple cast, everything but his thumb covered.

Wait, what?

Broken hand be darned. Tyree injury didn't become a factor as he rallied toward the football every play, seeking a new victim on the field.

Tyree followed the ball wherever it was and aided Canyon Ridge in its season-opening 49-0 win over Caldwell on Friday night at Canyon Ridge High School.

Tyree, with his cast sticking out amid the Riverhawks' maroon jerseys, tackled five, recorded a sack and a fumble recovery, all with a broken right hand, a result of what happens when a facemask collides with a bare hand at full speed during practice.

He said he was worried about the cast and how it might cause him to relearn how to play his position. His concerns evaporated, 60 minutes later.

"Doctor said, 'Hey, wrap it up,' Tyree told the Times-News. "I got my fingers wrapped up and they just said put a foam pad on it and I'm good to play."

Tyree's efforts helped limit the Cougars to several three-and-outs until the second quarter. The offense did its job, with quarterback Conner Willis, and the defense did its part in Juan Alvarado's head coaching debut.

Canyon Ridge plugged the box and forced Caldwell out of the pocket on nearly every passing play.

"As long as we filled all our gaps, they couldn't get past us," Tyree said.

The Riverhawks forced five turnovers in the first half, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery from Chris Ives.

“Chris is our silent leader," Alvarado told the Times-News. "He gets everyone right on defense. He communicates and everything but he’s not the guy that is gonna yell at you. He is just gonna hold you to an expectation and he expects you to get to it. He makes plays. That has been his role since day one."

And on numerous occasions, what became a forced turnover ended in points for the Riverhawks.

Alvarado said the team entered with a few defensive goals.

No. 1: Limit Caldwell to 15 points or less.

No. 2: Force at two least turnovers.

No. 3: Send at least nine helmets toward the ball each play.

Mission accomplished. And then some.

“They took it to the next level,” Alvarado said. “They really exceeded our expectations and they were really flying around to the ball.”

Ives, who Alvarado described as a "silent leader" flocked toward the ball on Caldwell passes and, on a few occasions, returned to the sideline with congratulatory high fives from his teammates after a forced turnover.

“I think the better I do, the confidence grows and I can hype up my teammates," Ives told the Times-News. "They can hype up me.”

And with the win, Alvarado will ensure his boys face larger goals next week against Wood River.

"I hope they understand that when they have fun and we do increase those goals, they are definitely achievable," he said.

