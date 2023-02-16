TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team has 28 freshmen, just one returning position player and no returning starting pitchers.

You wouldn't have known it from the start of the season. Eight games, eight wins.

“To have all new guys and get off to such a great start was pretty cool,” CSI head coach Boomer Walker told the Times-News.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to debut at Skip Walker Field this weekend, but a four-game series against Dawson Community College of Montana has been cancelled.

CSI will now wait a week, then host Treasure Valley Community College of Oregon for a pair of doubleheaders to close out the month.

The Golden Eagles boast a program built around the fundamentals instilled during a standout 2018 season. That year, CSI captured a Scenic West Athletic Conference title, a Region 18 title, a district championship and placed third at the JUCO World Series.

“The 2018 team set the standard for what we are going to do academically, in the community, and on the field," Walker said. "It’s about maintaining that level of expectation in everything that we do.”

He added, “We are in a really good spot in our program. We have great athletes, and we are very lucky. Assistant coaches Nick Aiello and Antonio Rainone do a great job in recruiting, by bringing in the right fit instead of (just) the best player.”

Judging by their performances in four-game sweeps against Utah State Club, and Scottsdale Community College of Arizona, CSI's freshmen aren't shying away from the challenge.

“It’s a very, very mature group even though we are young in age. They know what they need to do to be successful, and they show up and they go to work every day,” Walker said. “There's not a lot of coaching that has to be done, to be honest, it's just managing the workload.”

Josh Trentadue, Candon Dahle and Stone Cushing are set to front the Golden Eagles' starting staff this season.

“They are very talented, and all three are committed to D1 schools next year,” Walker said. “That's going to be our bread and butter, our pitching is going have to carry us. We are talented on the offensive side, but we are higher-ended on the mound.”

He added, “That's always a good thing, to win at our level in our league, you have to have depth on the mound, and we believe we have depth at a high level of talent.”

Trentadue has already shown poise, winning Scenic West Player of the Week honors. In two appearances, Trentadue has tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks. He's 2-0.

“I trusted my stuff, pitching to contact. And my stuff worked,” he said. “I got swings and misses. It felt good on the mound.”

As a sophomore, Trentadue is familiar with the opening weeks and the tone that the first games can set for the season. Even he was impressed by CSI's 8-0 start.

“Honestly, it exceeded our expectations. We didn’t get a lot of playing time on the field before the tournament,” he said. “And going down for the first time and seeing the field, we started off really well. It looked good and sets good expectations for the season.”

But it won't be only about the pitching.

“We had early-season defense, for sure. We didn’t have much opportunity to be outside going down prior to this,” Walker said. “But we swung the bats really well and were very aggressive. We didn’t have a lot of at-bats that we didn’t compete in. Those are all things you look for with a new group.”

Colby Carter played a big role for the Golden Eagles, and he earned SWAC Player of the Week honors along the way.

He finished with a .600 batting average while posting two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Carter, a freshman shortstop, was also clean on his fielding with only one error in eight games.

“I was just trying to help the team,” he said. “I just love winning baseball games.”

“I think we are a really good team and got off to a great start. I'm excited for what is to come.”

The opening weeks provided a reasonable test, too. Scottsdale led the fourth game in the fifth inning, 7-5. Then the Golden Eagles scored six runs to pull ahead for the win.

“Scottsdale was a good challenge,” Carter said. “We were down in the fourth game for a little bit, but we got some clutch hits there. It was fun.”

CSI looks forward to a competitive schedule in conference play.

“Once we get into our league with Salt Lake Community College, Southern Nevada and Utah State University Eastern, I think it’s going to be neck-and-neck like it is every year,” Walker said. “We are always fighting until the last weekend to see who is going to host the tournament.”

In the first three weeks of SWAC play, CSI plays all three teams and that will “go a long way to tell our success for the year.”

