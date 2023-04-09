BURLEY — The unpredictable spring weather of the past few weeks hasn’t stopped prep athletes around the Magic Valley from testing themselves on the track and in the field.

Burley’s Gatlin Bair has only set himself more ahead of the pack after an unforeseen finish on April 1.

That was the day Bair competed at the 95th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, his first chance to face off against runners from a mixed division of schools primarily from Texas.

And after he left the blocks in the preliminaries, he surprised even his coach.

“I wanted him to run against the fastest guys,” his father and Burley track coach Brad Bair told the Times-News this week. “He was ready to run fast. I just wasn’t expecting that fast. I don’t think anybody was.”

The younger Bair clocked an impressive 10.18 seconds, a finish that propelled him to the top of the Idaho rankings, set a new personal record and provided him with additional confidence to pursue his personal goal.

“I want to break the overall state record in the 100-meter and 200-meter at the state track meet,” Bair told the Times-News.

Bair will need to run better than 10.34 seconds at state to beat the record of Dallas Burroughs of Rocky Mountain, who set that mark in 2011, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association.

The Texas trip was originally planned to just watch his brother Peyton run for Mississippi State University in the collegiate division. But Bair’s plans changed after Idaho granted him permission to participate in the high school events, his dad said.

He went on to finish the 100-meter finals at 10.25 seconds, locking in a first-place finish amongst Division II schools.

Bair has shown consistency in cutting times throughout his track career. Each season has brought a new personal record and with the Texas time, he’s already beat his previous best by 0.28 of a second.

“It’s really huge. This is the first year I didn’t play basketball, and I spent all offseason in the weight room and training,” Bair said. “That really paid off, and it was really great to see that hard work pay off.”

In preparation for this upcoming season, Bair brainstormed with his dad for ways to find an extra edge — and stepping away from basketball emerged as one of the most obvious options.

“He didn’t play basketball this year and that was a huge advantage. We just trained all winter,” the elder Bair said. “He got his strength up and didn’t get his body eaten up in basketball like he normally does. He kept his weight up and strength up which dovetailed right into track season.”

Bair has been a multisport athlete for a few years. He is currently a four-star football recruit on 24/7sports.com. The junior has been dominant as a wide receiver, with 73 career receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. He already has in hand offers from NCAA Division I schools such as Michigan, Nebraska and Arkansas.

But track has always been a family affair.

“Track is the sport I grew up doing the most. My parents are track coaches and it’s the first sport I started,” Bair said. “It wasn’t until my freshman year going into sophomore year that I realized I wanted to play football. Then, I started to perform really well in football, and I got to the point I started to get recruited for that. That’s the sport I really fell in love with. I love track; it’s the sport I grew up doing. But, in the end, football is the one I fell in love with.”

He added, “Track has been the gateway for me, really. It opened up a lot of doors, and gave me a lot of opportunities. It allowed me to grow as a person. And to grow as a football player.”

The Texas relays earlier this month featured three different divisions: collegiate and high school Division I and II.

“The weather and competition level are unmatched down there. You get really great weather, and the competition in Texas is different,” Bair said. “So, it’s a whole different competition level, a different realm of track and field.”

But when Bair got set in the blocks, he managed to sustain his focus.

“There is a lot of thinking that goes on before, but you just focus on breathing and calming yourself down,” he said. “And once you get in the blocks, you just clear your mind, and I’ve been doing it so long it just became muscle memory, I just reacted really.”

And the reaction was memorable. The speed he ran wasn’t just impressive at a state level, his time stood close to current high school national records.

“To go 10.18, it’s unheard of,” his dad said. “The national record is 10.13.”

That time was set in 2019, by Matthew Boling from Texas, according to the National Federation of State High School Association.

Bair has a few more competitive meets to focus on before his attention is fully placed on districts and then the Idaho state meet. His schedule includes the Boise Relays on April 15, as well as the Oregon Relays and the BYU Invitational.

“Really, it’s just staying healthy and progressing through,” Bair said. “I put in the work in the weight room and now it’s getting more of the sprinting aspect of training in and staying healthy.”