‘I do’ is a dual commitment for former CSI cowboy

Brianna Clements understood fully what life with her new husband would be like. He made sure of it when he proposed two years ago, and she agreed to life with a rodeo cowboy.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Mason Clements said. “As past years have gone, that first week of June is pretty empty. As luck would have it, there are three rodeos that week before and two to three rodeos the weekend of, and one happened to be the Riggin Rally. It’s the only stand-alone bareback riding event and one of the biggest events of the year.”

As of late June, he was 19th in the world standings. That finish in Darby helped with that a bit, but he still needs some help if he hopes to make it back to the NFR for the fourth time in five years.

“After Reno, it goes from being a part-time job like it has been the last two months to a full-time job,” he said. “The way I’ve been riding and my health have been excellent, so there’s no sense in going to a lot of rodeos where I didn’t draw the best. You’ve got to play it smart. There’s a ton of rodeo left in the season. I’m taking this good feeling and this confidence into my summer run.”