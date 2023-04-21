Salt Lake Community College is leading the Scenic West Athletic Conference softball standings.

The College of Southern Idaho was the better team on Friday.

Gracie Tentinger added to her school-record total with two more homers as the Golden Eagles cranked six long balls to beat the 12th-ranked Bruins 12-7 on their homefield to open a four-game weekend series. The day’s second game was suspended in the second inning with CSI up 6-5 and will resume at noon Saturday.

Rachael Brown also homered twice for the Golden Eagles (32-14 overall, 20-9 SWAC), and Markessa Jensen and Kenzee Hale added solo shots.

Tentinger homered with the bases empty in the second inning and then crushed a two-run blast in the fourth to lift CSI into the lead for good at 6-5. The sophomore infielder from Meridian has 27 homers, second in the nation to Salt Lake’s Lyndsey Madrigal, who remained stuck at 29 on Friday.

Going, going, gone: CSI's Tentinger, with 25 homers, chases NJCAA lead Standout sophomore Gracie Tentinger has been cracking home runs left and right this season for CSI, including two more last weekend against the College of Southern Nevada.

In her CSI career, Tentinger now has 54 homers.

Gracie Walters (13-1) went all seven innings for the win, allowing 10 hits and six runs with nine strikeouts. The Bruins fell to 32-8, 25-4.

Following the completion of Friday’s suspended game, the two teams will play Saturday’s regularly scheduled doubleheader to finish their season series.

Baseball: CSI drops doubleheader at Salt Lake

The CSI baseball team lost a doubleheader at Salt Lake on Friday, falling 7-4 and 7-5.

In the first game, Greyson Shafer knocked a pair of doubles and drove in a run but the Golden Eagles couldn’t recover after the conference-leading Bruins (23-11, 20-6) plated four runs in the fifth inning.

Junior Garcia, Colby Carter and Brody Duvall had run-scoring singles for CSI.

In the second game, SLCC scored the first seven runs and then held off a late charge by the Golden Eagles (26-16, 10-16).

Garcia highlighted CSI’s four-run uprising in the eighth with a two-run double. Shafer and Tyler Vance added RBI hits in the loss.

The two teams play another doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.