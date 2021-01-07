Zoey Beebe signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge senior Zoey Beebe is heading to North Idaho College.
Beebe signed her letter of intent Thursday to play soccer at NIC while surrounded by family members and teammates in the Canyon Ridge gymnasium.
“I’m really excited,” Beebe said. “It’s a little nerve-racking but I’m excited for this awesome opportunity to go and play up there.”
Beebe has been playing soccer since she was 7 years old.
While speaking about Beebe’s journey to this moment, coach Christa Tackett couldn’t help but smile at the growth she’s seen.
“She was a timid little freshman at first, and now she is someone to be reckoned with,” Tackett said.
Beebe walked onto the Canyon Ridge girls soccer team as a freshman surrounded by seniors. Since then, she has taken on a leadership role with the team and served as captain for the past two years.
Her presence will be missed by coaches and teammates.
“She’s going to leave a huge hole on the team,” Tackett said. “She’s the one in the back who’s communicating to the girls and getting the team organized.”
Beebe is nervous about transitioning to the next level of play, but Tackett is confident in her abilities as an athlete.
“I can’t imagine her not succeeding,” Tackett said.
Beebe said it “didn’t take long to decide” to play at NIC. She liked the energy and responsiveness of the soccer coach there.
She plans to study dental hygiene while in college.
Looking back, Beebe is thankful for the memories made throughout her high school career.
“It was an amazing four years with the school and the soccer program,” she said.
In her speech, Beebe took the time to thank everyone who has supported her along the way.
“All of my coaches — from my first year at 7 all the way up to now — I really appreciate those coaches who brought me to soccer and then pushed me all the way to here.”