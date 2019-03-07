By most accounts, Valley High School senior Zane Mussmann had his best season on the basketball court as a senior this past campaign.
One statistic may have been lacking, though, Vikings head coach Brian Hardy noted.
But, that wasn't exactly Mussmann's fault.
"Last year, he probably averaged more blocks," Hardy said. "This year, people didn't even go in there."
Mussmann made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, dominating from all areas of the court and powering Valley to a conference title and a state semifinal appearance. He was named the Snake River Conference player of the year, and he's now the Times-News small school boys basketball player of the year, too.
"People saw his sophomore year that he could play, compete at a high level that year," Hardy said. "He's added more to his game, some strength and a little more size. He definitely capped it off and peaked in his senior year."
A three-year starter for the Vikings, Mussmann wasn't on varsity as a freshman, but "probably could have been," Hardy said. Then, as a sophomore, he announced himself as a standout player.
The 6'5" big man, despite his dominance on the court, maintains a mild-mannered demeanor, something that meant it took some time for him to become vocal on the floor.
Ahead of his final season, Mussmann competed with a travel team over the summer, and began to piece together some of the aspects he felt his overall game was lacking.
"It helped me a lot, becoming a better player and being able to communicate with everybody," Mussmann said. "It helped me be a bit less shy."
"He's still pretty quiet, for the most part, but he was probably a little louder," Hardy joked.
Regardless of how much his volume improved, Mussmann showed out on the court, averaging 17.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game ahead of the state tournament, then put up 17 points and 10.7 boards over three playoff contests.
While the Vikings were unable to reach their main goal and return to the 1A Division I state championship game, in which they appeared last season, Mussmann was still one of the standout players in the state.
When Valley fell to Potlatch in the semifinals, Mussmann said he could feel it coming as the game wore on, but accepted his team's fate. Even though he knew all he'd contributed, the fire to give more was still there.
"I felt like I could have done more," Mussmann said. "But, what I accomplished, I'm happy with."
As far as what the future holds, in terms of basketball in particular, Mussmann isn't certain.
He's hoping to put himself out there and maybe get the opportunity to continue playing basketball, but there's priorities in order, first.
"I'm honestly just trying to get through senior year," Mussmann said.
Whether he does go on to play more or not, he left his mark on the Valley program, and the area as a whole.
So, maybe Mussmann didn't block as many shots this season as he did in the past, but he still did plenty all over the place for the Vikings, and mixed a block in here and there, too.
Zane Mussmann says no pic.twitter.com/adOoe7dqFG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Hardy said it's easy to look at the offensive stats for Mussmann, but his impact on both sides of the ball, whether with those blocks or rebounds, made a huge difference in Valley's success this season.
As far as Hardy is concerned, Mussmann's body of work would make him as valuable to anybody as he was to the Vikings.
"Those people that played against us and that have seen him over the years would all gladly have him right in the middle of their team," Hardy said. "When every coach would gladly find a uniform for him to suit up for them, I think that means a lot."
Zane Mussmann gives Valley a 25-23 lead halfway through 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qzbbdGWIsi— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Told @hardyboyballer to throw more lobs and make this fun...so he throws it off the glass for another slam from Mussmann pic.twitter.com/aXGX8MYRwI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Missed a Zane Mussmann dunk in the first half, didn’t miss this one #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YV3ROOPpxI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
