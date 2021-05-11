Zach Curtsinger signs with College of Idaho

GOODING — Zach Curtsinger is heading to the College of Idaho.

The Gooding senior signed his letter of intent for track and field Tuesday morning in front of an auditorium of peers.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I can’t put into words right now how good it feels to actually be signed and to know what I’m doing with my future.”

Curtsinger expects to compete in his typical events in college — the 400 meter dash, 200 meter dash and long jump — but his new coach has suggested trying him out on the 800 meter dash as well.

“It’s definitely going to be something new because I’ve never run the 800 in competition before, but I’m looking forward to trying new things,” he said.

For an athlete always looking to improve, a new event offers an opportunity for Curtsinger to grow as a sprinter. As he explained, if he can run the 800 fast, it means he can run the 400 even faster.

Kent Siefert, head track coach at Gooding High School, said this season has shown a dramatic change in Curtsinger.

“This year, he just exploded,” Siefert said.