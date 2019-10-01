Week 2 results
Burley Bobcats
Andrew Winningham 25; Lee Stanger 25; Colton Baker 25; Jacob Brown 22
Team score: 97
Murtaugh Lead Devils
Chance Worthington 24; Hunter Andersen 23; Afton Miller 21; Jeremy Andersen 19
Team score: 97
Bannock Clay Busters
Evan Ames 23; Tanner Dye 22; Ashton Morris 17; Brooklynne Hayball 5
Team score: 68
Minico Spartans
Brandon Miles 21; Jacob Stevenson 15; Hagen Hale 15; TJ Miles 13
Team score: 75
Sawtooth Clay Dusters
Sidney Tomlinson 22; Levi Loomis 22; Shaw Dean 20; Max Albright 20
Team score: 84
