{{featured_button_text}}

Week 2 results

Burley Bobcats

Andrew Winningham 25; Lee Stanger 25; Colton Baker 25; Jacob Brown 22

Team score: 97

Murtaugh Lead Devils

Chance Worthington 24; Hunter Andersen 23; Afton Miller 21; Jeremy Andersen 19

Team score: 97

Bannock Clay Busters

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Evan Ames 23; Tanner Dye 22; Ashton Morris 17; Brooklynne Hayball 5

Team score: 68

Minico Spartans

Brandon Miles 21; Jacob Stevenson 15; Hagen Hale 15; TJ Miles 13

Team score: 75

Sawtooth Clay Dusters

Sidney Tomlinson 22; Levi Loomis 22; Shaw Dean 20; Max Albright 20

Team score: 84

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments