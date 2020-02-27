State wrestling preview: An overview of Magic Valley's competing athletes
Buhl Invitational

Jaimen Swainston, of Filer, tries to break free from South Fremont's Beau Hackworth in their 138-pound match Jan. 10 during the 46th annual Buhl Invitational at Buhl High School in Buhl. Hackworth defeated Swainston 10-0.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho high school state wrestling championships begin Friday, and 45 athletes from the Magic Valley will be competing. Some will be looking to cap undefeated seasons and win repeat titles, and others are looking to make their mark for the first time.

The tournament will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Competition begins Friday at 9 a.m. with Classes 3A and 2A. The afternoon session, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will feature Classes 5A and 4A.

Championship semifinals kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the finals will start at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the area’s wrestlers who will be hitting the mat in Nampa.

Class 4A

98

Kaiden Rubash, fr.; Jerome vs. Connor Hagen, fr.; Bonneville

Grant Green, fr.; Wood River, vs. David Scott, fr.; Columbia

Francisco Zagal, so.; Twin Falls, vs. Taylor Call, fr.; Hillcrest

106

Tyson Tatton, so.; Twin Falls vs. Simon Albe Luna, fr.; Nampa

Izzy Ixta, so.; Minico vs. Graysen Harris, fr.; Kuna

Jacob Drummond, jr.; Wood River vs. Alejandro Avila, so.; Caldwell

Heman Dominguez, so.; Minico vs. Perry Eddington, jr., Idaho Falls

Isaac Gonzalez, sr.; Wood River vs. Christophe Martino, so.; Bishop Kelly

113

Joseph Terry, fr.; Minico vs. Kawika Doronio, jr.; Mountain Home

Xzavier Martinez, fr.; Minico vs. Simon Graeber, so.; Columbia

120

Clancy Mummert, so.; Twin Falls vs. Michael Mitchell, jr.; Kuna

Adrian Mendez, sr.; Jerome vs. Anthony Sanchez, jr.; Columbia

James Burr, jr.; Minico vs. Brody Kemble, so.; Middleton

Notes: Mendez made it to the state semifinals of 113 last year and now bumps up a class for this season. Mummert of Twin Falls faces Kuna’s Mitchell, who is 44-1 and won the state title at 113 last year, in the first round.

126

Gabriel Taboa, jr.; Jerome vs. Christian Sotelo, sr.; Caldwell

Eli Espino, jr.; Jerome vs. Zach James, so.; Kuna

Notes: Taboa tops the 126 field with a perfect 42-0 record this year. The junior placed second in 120 last season to Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger, and Mauger made the leap all the way to 132 while Taboa will look to take home gold in 126.

State Wrestling Championships

Twin Falls junior Kase Mauger looks to his coaches for advice as he tries to get out from under Jerome sophomore Gabriel Taboa in their 4A 120-pound championship match Feb. 23, 2019, during the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Mauger defeated Taboa 4-2 to claim the state title.

132

Kase Mauger, sr.; Twin Falls vs. Landon Georgianna, jr.; Mountain Home

Deegan Hanks, jr.; Burley vs. Lucas Williams, so.; Lakeland

Kelt Studer, fr.; Minico vs. Skyler Watson, sr.; Columbia

Isaiah Ford, sr.; Minico vs. Ronald Lopez, sr., Bishop Kelly

Notes: Mauger is a two-time defending state champion, though he will be competing in the 132 class at state for the first time. He comes into the tournament with a record of 37-2 this year.

138

Freddy Larios, sr.; Minico vs. Dante Roggio, jr.; Kuna

145

Milton Hernandez, so.; Minico vs. Blake Sherrill, so.; Sandpoint

Dawson Osterhout, jr.; Minico vs. Charles Pentz, so.; Skyline

Logan Smith, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Lorenzo Luis, jr.; Hillcrest

Notes: Osterhout made it to last year’s semifinal in 132 and will look to go farther in 145 this year. Smith won one of his three matches at last year’s tournament.

152

Jayden Leak, so.; Jerome vs. Dalton Trevino, sr.; Ridgevue

Lee Nyblade, sr.; Burley vs. Kyle Austin, sr.; Middleton

Conner May, sr.; Wood River vs. Cooper Johnson, jr.; Lakeland

Notes: Leak, Nyblade and May are all facing opponents with single-digit losses this season.

160

Keaton Hawk, jr.; Twin Falls vs. Adrian Martinez, jr.; Columbia

Nathan Parsons, jr.; Jerome vs. Taylor Balmforth, sr., Shelley

Baylon Shirley, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Devryn Livingston, sr.; Idaho Falls

170

Jacob Wallace, jr.; Jerome vs. Tait Rawlings, jr.; Preston

Aizik Lara, jr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Jackson Huskey, sr.; Bishop Kelly

Zahne Ruiz, fr.; Twin Falls vs. Zuriel Angulo, sr.; Vallivue

Matthew Young, so.; Jerome vs. Dominic Bush-Bly, jr.; Vallivue

182

Kaimbridge Gee, so.; Minico vs. Maverik Malm, jr.; Blackfoot

Luke Arthur, so.; Minico vs. John White, jr.; Lakeland

Robby Ortega, so.; Jerome vs. Layne Feas Dalton, jr.; Emmett

Notes: All three sophomores from the Magic Valley are making their 182 debut at the state tournament.

195

Skeet Newton, so.; Twin Falls vs. Abraham Luis, sr.; Nampa

Jayden Paul, sr.; Burley vs. Patrick Jess, jr.; Bishop Kelly

Joseph Stevenson, jr.; Jerome vs. Isaak Wilcox, sr.; Bonneville

Notes: Paul made it to the 195 semifinals last season and has a record of 34-7 this year.

220

Johnny Aguilar, sr.; Minico vs. Kyran Murtart, jr.; Moscow

Porter Wright, jr.; Jerome vs. Vincent Claudio, so.; Caldwell

Baylee Carney, so.; Twin Falls vs. Logan Kearney, jr.; Moscow

285

Mark Larsen, fr.; Jerome vs. Gavin Heindel, sr.; Kuna

Landon Dallman, so.; Jerome vs. Sam Feusier, jr.; Lakeland

Marty Kronberg, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Austen Hensley, sr.; Columbia

Class 3A

98

Rhettlee Moreno, fr.; Kimberly vs. Ezra Clemens, fr.; Fruitland

Edgar Sanchez, fr.; Buhl vs. Tyson Lattimer, fr.; Marsh Valley

Marshall Mortenson, fr.; Buhl vs. David Green, fr.; South Fremont

Dallin Walters, fr.; Kimberly vs. Ryker Simmons, fr.; South Fremont

106

Daylen Peyman, fr.; Buhl vs. Raymond Heely, so.; Kellogg

Taylor Hood, fr.; Buhl vs. Stryker Houston, fr.; Timberlake

Carson Stanger, fr.; Kimberly vs. Kolton Farrow, fr.; Fruitland

113

Kade Orr, jr.; Buhl vs. Mitchell Hansen, jr.; South Fremont

Tegan Newlan, fr.; Kimberly vs. Rafael Delgadillo, so.; Weiser

Julian Ruiz, fr.; Buhl vs. Ty Gallimore, fr.; Timberlake

Notes: Orr, a two-time defending state champion, went undefeated last year and comes into this year’s state competition at 39-1. But don’t count out his teammate, Julian Ruiz, a freshman who is 38-10 this season. Ruiz and Orr are on opposite sides of the bracket.

State Wrestling Championships

Buhl sophomore Kade Orr tries to flip Bonners Ferry sophomore Evan Barajas onto his back Feb. 23, 2019, during the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Orr defeated Barajas 7-6 to claim the state title.

120

Chance Bennett, jr.; Buhl vs. Kolby Clark, fr.; South Fremont

Jonah Bacon, sr.; Kimberly vs. Jimmy Vasquez, fr.; American Falls

Dylan Curry, jr.; Filer vs. Gustavo Carranza, so.; South Fremont

126

Alex Hernandez, sr.; Gooding vs. Evan Barajas, jr.; Bonners Ferry

Jayce Bower, fr.; Buhl vs. Preston Shaw, so.; Kimberly

Notes: Bower has put together a breakout freshman season for Buhl with a 37-9 record.

132

Kayd Craig, fr.; Gooding vs. Carson Miller, jr.; South Fremont

Wesley Pearson, so.; Buhl vs. Colby Permann, fr.; American Falls

Trace Nielsen, fr.; Buhl vs. Isaiah Evans, sr.; Timberlake

Notes: Craig enters the tournament with a 53-4 record.

138

Alan Jaramillo, so.; Buhl vs. Bridger Norman. jr.; Sugar-Salem

Jaimen Swainston, so.; Filer vs. Garrett Weber, jr.; Parma

Ismael Salas, so.; Buhl vs. Gary Hunter, fr.; Snake River

Notes: Swainston has racked up 41 wins in his sophomore season.

145

David Tennant, sr.; Buhl vs. Maddox Stevens, fr.; Weiser

Ethan Coy, so.; Kimberly vs. James Fullmer, sr.; Teton

Elliot Pastoor, so.; Filer vs. Brandon Stowe, sr.; Fruitland

152

Travis Erickson, jr.; Kimberly vs. Robert Sudderth, sr.; Weiser

Kaleb Homan, fr.; Buhl vs. Dalton Lerwill, sr.; Teton

Tayten Gillette, so.; Gooding vs. Davis Rudkin, Parma

160

Tegan Baumann, sr.; Gooding vs. Boone Ksiazek, jr.; Weiser

Trace Mayo, jr.; Kimberly vs. Clayton Beesly, so.; Weiser

170

Broddey Cunningham, sr.; Kimberly vs. Deano Rodriguez, sr.; Payette

Salvador Plascencia, jr.; Filer vs. Malachi Hoobery, so.; Weiser

Colton Miceli, fr.; Gooding vs. Austin Stepro, sr.; Kellogg

Notes: Cunningham, who has signed to wrestle at Campell University, is the defending state champion and has a 31-1 record this season.

State Wrestling Championships

Kimberly junior Broddey Cunningham celebrates after defeating Teton senior Josh Bednar in their 3A 170-pound championship match Feb. 23, 2019, during the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

182

Demetrio Canchola, so.; Buhl vs. Carson Roberts, sr.; Sugar-Salem

Owen Meyer, jr.; Filer vs. Calvin Clapperton, so.; Weiser

195

Jacob Gardner, jr.; vs. Andrew Sandelin-Macint, so.; Bonners Ferry

220

Reese Jarvis, sr.; Buhl vs. Braxton Kunz, so.; South Fremont

Joey McKay, jr.; Filer vs. Sean Wilhite, so.; Parma

285

Moises Salazar, jr.; Buhl vs. Conner Fullmer, so.; American Falls

Class 2A

98

Coy Worthington, fr.; Declo vs. Keyan Boller, fr.; Clearwater Valley

106

Alice Smith, fr.; Valley vs. Hyrum Boone, fr.; Ririe

Wyatt Flick, so.; vs. Fallon Wilkins, sr.; Clearwater Valley

113

Francisco Diaz, fr.; Wendell vs. Gage Vasquez, fr.; Firth

JT Smith, so.; Raft River vs. Dylan Sotin, jr.; St. Maries

Matt Dahl, so.; Wendell vs. Mossy Waite, fr.; New Plymouth

Dax Blackmon, jr.; Declo vs. Tayson Royer, fr.; West Side

Notes: Blackmon was the champion at 98 pounds last year and has made the jump all the way to 113 this year.

Buhl Invitational

Dax Blackmon, of Declo, looks to his coaches for advice as he tries to flip Spring Creek's Aiden Painter onto his back in their 120-pound match Jan. 10 during the 46th annual Buhl Invitational at Buhl High School in Buhl. Blackmon defeated Painter 4-3.

120

Elliot Thompson, fr.; Wendell vs. Kyle Rice, so.; New Plymouth

Jon Anderson, sr.; Declo vs. Kobe Burris, so.; St. Maries

126

Sam Phillips, so.; Declo vs. Drey Stoor, so.; Soda Springs

Tegan Whitaker, so.; Raft River vs. Lloyd Wyatt, jr.; Bear Lake

Braden Chafin, sr.; Glenns Ferry vs. Eithan Summers, jr.; Ririe

132

AV Marino, so.; Declo vs. Kohl Nielson, jr.; North Fremont

Nathan Gerratt, so.; Declo vs. Ben Valazco, sr.; Aberdeen

Jessy Cardenas, so.; Valley vs. James Clark, sr.; Potlatch

138

Wes Shaw, jr.; Dietrich vs. Angel Romero, fr.; North Fremont

Jason Orozco, fr.; Hansen vs. Cameron Bailey, sr.; Soda Springs

Dace Jones, so.; Oakley vs. Austin Nalder, so.; Malad

145

James Taylor, jr.; Valley vs. Gideon Lowen, jr.; McCall-Donnelly

Levi Jackson. sr.; Oakley vs. Tegan Hansen, so.; West Jefferson

Case Durfee, so.; Declo vs. Michael Barfuss, so.; North Gem

152

Teegan Dunn, jr.; Wendell vs. Cole Rindlisbaker, jr.; North Gem

Gabriel Elton, sr.; Declo vs. Brandon Kimbro, sr.; West Jefferson

Presley Fullmer, jr.; Declo vs. Tyson Thacker, sr.; Ririe

160

Derek Matthews, so.; Declo vs. Hank Svedin, sr.; Melba

AJ Lyda, jr.; Declo vs. Jason Buxton, fr.; West Jefferson

Wyatt Castagneto, so.; Glenns Ferry vs. Hunter Beus, sr.; New Plymouth

Notes: Matthews, the defending state champion at 145, enters the tournament with a 37-1 record.

170

Tito Garcia, jr.; Valley vs. Dylan Muir, jr.; Declo

Carson Durfee, sr.; Raft River vs. Jacob Seibert, sr.; Salmon

182

Kaden Buhler, jr.; Valley vs. Colter Bennett, so.; Salmon

Denzil Lloyd, jr.; Raft River vs. Jaxon Thompson, jr.; Malad

Kade Toribau, sr.; Oakley vs. Andrew Alvarez, fr.; McCall-Donnelly

195

Ethan Southern, so.; Raft River vs. Thor Kessinger, jr.; Orofino

Zach Gunnel, jr.; Murtaugh vs. Reggie Lucarelli, so.; Nampa Christian

Miguel Juarez, jr.; Declo vs. Jasavan Westling, sr.; Orofino

220

Dawson Osterhout, sr.; Declo vs. Landon Warren, fr.; St. Maries

Robbie Staffen, so.; Valley vs. Conner McClain, sr.; Malad

Notes: Osterhout (50-5) will look to repeat as a state champion

285

Peyton Thompson, jr.; Declo vs. Sawyer Kuvis, fr.; McCall-Donnelly

Adan Coria, sr.; Valley vs. Tyler Martens, so.; Salmon

Davin Jones, so.; Raft River vs. Caiden Cutburth, jr.; New Plymouth

