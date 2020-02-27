State wrestling preview: An overview of Magic Valley's competing athletes

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho high school state wrestling championships begin Friday, and 45 athletes from the Magic Valley will be competing. Some will be looking to cap undefeated seasons and win repeat titles, and others are looking to make their mark for the first time.

The tournament will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Competition begins Friday at 9 a.m. with Classes 3A and 2A. The afternoon session, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will feature Classes 5A and 4A.

Championship semifinals kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the finals will start at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the area’s wrestlers who will be hitting the mat in Nampa.

Class 4A

98

Kaiden Rubash, fr.; Jerome vs. Connor Hagen, fr.; Bonneville

Grant Green, fr.; Wood River, vs. David Scott, fr.; Columbia

Francisco Zagal, so.; Twin Falls, vs. Taylor Call, fr.; Hillcrest

106

Tyson Tatton, so.; Twin Falls vs. Simon Albe Luna, fr.; Nampa

Izzy Ixta, so.; Minico vs. Graysen Harris, fr.; Kuna