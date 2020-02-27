State wrestling preview: An overview of Magic Valley's competing athletes

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho high school state wrestling championships begin Friday, and 45 athletes from the Magic Valley will be competing. Some will be looking to cap undefeated seasons and win repeat titles, and others are looking to make their mark for the first time.
The tournament will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Competition begins Friday at 9 a.m. with Classes 3A and 2A. The afternoon session, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will feature Classes 5A and 4A.
Championship semifinals kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the finals will start at 3:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at the area’s wrestlers who will be hitting the mat in Nampa.
Class 4A
98
Kaiden Rubash, fr.; Jerome vs. Connor Hagen, fr.; Bonneville
Grant Green, fr.; Wood River, vs. David Scott, fr.; Columbia
Francisco Zagal, so.; Twin Falls, vs. Taylor Call, fr.; Hillcrest
106
Tyson Tatton, so.; Twin Falls vs. Simon Albe Luna, fr.; Nampa
Izzy Ixta, so.; Minico vs. Graysen Harris, fr.; Kuna
Jacob Drummond, jr.; Wood River vs. Alejandro Avila, so.; Caldwell
Heman Dominguez, so.; Minico vs. Perry Eddington, jr., Idaho Falls
Isaac Gonzalez, sr.; Wood River vs. Christophe Martino, so.; Bishop Kelly
113
Joseph Terry, fr.; Minico vs. Kawika Doronio, jr.; Mountain Home
Xzavier Martinez, fr.; Minico vs. Simon Graeber, so.; Columbia
120
Clancy Mummert, so.; Twin Falls vs. Michael Mitchell, jr.; Kuna
Adrian Mendez, sr.; Jerome vs. Anthony Sanchez, jr.; Columbia
James Burr, jr.; Minico vs. Brody Kemble, so.; Middleton
Notes: Mendez made it to the state semifinals of 113 last year and now bumps up a class for this season. Mummert of Twin Falls faces Kuna’s Mitchell, who is 44-1 and won the state title at 113 last year, in the first round.
126
Gabriel Taboa, jr.; Jerome vs. Christian Sotelo, sr.; Caldwell
Eli Espino, jr.; Jerome vs. Zach James, so.; Kuna
Notes: Taboa tops the 126 field with a perfect 42-0 record this year. The junior placed second in 120 last season to Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger, and Mauger made the leap all the way to 132 while Taboa will look to take home gold in 126.
132
Kase Mauger, sr.; Twin Falls vs. Landon Georgianna, jr.; Mountain Home
Deegan Hanks, jr.; Burley vs. Lucas Williams, so.; Lakeland
Kelt Studer, fr.; Minico vs. Skyler Watson, sr.; Columbia
Isaiah Ford, sr.; Minico vs. Ronald Lopez, sr., Bishop Kelly
Notes: Mauger is a two-time defending state champion, though he will be competing in the 132 class at state for the first time. He comes into the tournament with a record of 37-2 this year.
138
Freddy Larios, sr.; Minico vs. Dante Roggio, jr.; Kuna
145
Milton Hernandez, so.; Minico vs. Blake Sherrill, so.; Sandpoint
Dawson Osterhout, jr.; Minico vs. Charles Pentz, so.; Skyline
Logan Smith, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Lorenzo Luis, jr.; Hillcrest
Notes: Osterhout made it to last year’s semifinal in 132 and will look to go farther in 145 this year. Smith won one of his three matches at last year’s tournament.
152
Jayden Leak, so.; Jerome vs. Dalton Trevino, sr.; Ridgevue
Lee Nyblade, sr.; Burley vs. Kyle Austin, sr.; Middleton
Conner May, sr.; Wood River vs. Cooper Johnson, jr.; Lakeland
Notes: Leak, Nyblade and May are all facing opponents with single-digit losses this season.
160
Keaton Hawk, jr.; Twin Falls vs. Adrian Martinez, jr.; Columbia
Nathan Parsons, jr.; Jerome vs. Taylor Balmforth, sr., Shelley
Baylon Shirley, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Devryn Livingston, sr.; Idaho Falls
170
Jacob Wallace, jr.; Jerome vs. Tait Rawlings, jr.; Preston
Aizik Lara, jr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Jackson Huskey, sr.; Bishop Kelly
Zahne Ruiz, fr.; Twin Falls vs. Zuriel Angulo, sr.; Vallivue
Matthew Young, so.; Jerome vs. Dominic Bush-Bly, jr.; Vallivue
182
Kaimbridge Gee, so.; Minico vs. Maverik Malm, jr.; Blackfoot
Luke Arthur, so.; Minico vs. John White, jr.; Lakeland
Robby Ortega, so.; Jerome vs. Layne Feas Dalton, jr.; Emmett
Notes: All three sophomores from the Magic Valley are making their 182 debut at the state tournament.
195
Skeet Newton, so.; Twin Falls vs. Abraham Luis, sr.; Nampa
Jayden Paul, sr.; Burley vs. Patrick Jess, jr.; Bishop Kelly
Joseph Stevenson, jr.; Jerome vs. Isaak Wilcox, sr.; Bonneville
Notes: Paul made it to the 195 semifinals last season and has a record of 34-7 this year.
220
Johnny Aguilar, sr.; Minico vs. Kyran Murtart, jr.; Moscow
Porter Wright, jr.; Jerome vs. Vincent Claudio, so.; Caldwell
Baylee Carney, so.; Twin Falls vs. Logan Kearney, jr.; Moscow
285
Mark Larsen, fr.; Jerome vs. Gavin Heindel, sr.; Kuna
Landon Dallman, so.; Jerome vs. Sam Feusier, jr.; Lakeland
Marty Kronberg, sr.; Canyon Ridge vs. Austen Hensley, sr.; Columbia
Class 3A
98
Rhettlee Moreno, fr.; Kimberly vs. Ezra Clemens, fr.; Fruitland
Edgar Sanchez, fr.; Buhl vs. Tyson Lattimer, fr.; Marsh Valley
Marshall Mortenson, fr.; Buhl vs. David Green, fr.; South Fremont
Dallin Walters, fr.; Kimberly vs. Ryker Simmons, fr.; South Fremont
106
Daylen Peyman, fr.; Buhl vs. Raymond Heely, so.; Kellogg
Taylor Hood, fr.; Buhl vs. Stryker Houston, fr.; Timberlake
Carson Stanger, fr.; Kimberly vs. Kolton Farrow, fr.; Fruitland
113
Kade Orr, jr.; Buhl vs. Mitchell Hansen, jr.; South Fremont
Tegan Newlan, fr.; Kimberly vs. Rafael Delgadillo, so.; Weiser
Julian Ruiz, fr.; Buhl vs. Ty Gallimore, fr.; Timberlake
Notes: Orr, a two-time defending state champion, went undefeated last year and comes into this year’s state competition at 39-1. But don’t count out his teammate, Julian Ruiz, a freshman who is 38-10 this season. Ruiz and Orr are on opposite sides of the bracket.
120
Chance Bennett, jr.; Buhl vs. Kolby Clark, fr.; South Fremont
Jonah Bacon, sr.; Kimberly vs. Jimmy Vasquez, fr.; American Falls
Dylan Curry, jr.; Filer vs. Gustavo Carranza, so.; South Fremont
126
Alex Hernandez, sr.; Gooding vs. Evan Barajas, jr.; Bonners Ferry
Jayce Bower, fr.; Buhl vs. Preston Shaw, so.; Kimberly
Notes: Bower has put together a breakout freshman season for Buhl with a 37-9 record.
132
Kayd Craig, fr.; Gooding vs. Carson Miller, jr.; South Fremont
Wesley Pearson, so.; Buhl vs. Colby Permann, fr.; American Falls
Trace Nielsen, fr.; Buhl vs. Isaiah Evans, sr.; Timberlake
Notes: Craig enters the tournament with a 53-4 record.
138
Alan Jaramillo, so.; Buhl vs. Bridger Norman. jr.; Sugar-Salem
Jaimen Swainston, so.; Filer vs. Garrett Weber, jr.; Parma
Ismael Salas, so.; Buhl vs. Gary Hunter, fr.; Snake River
Notes: Swainston has racked up 41 wins in his sophomore season.
145
David Tennant, sr.; Buhl vs. Maddox Stevens, fr.; Weiser
Ethan Coy, so.; Kimberly vs. James Fullmer, sr.; Teton
Elliot Pastoor, so.; Filer vs. Brandon Stowe, sr.; Fruitland
152
Travis Erickson, jr.; Kimberly vs. Robert Sudderth, sr.; Weiser
Kaleb Homan, fr.; Buhl vs. Dalton Lerwill, sr.; Teton
Tayten Gillette, so.; Gooding vs. Davis Rudkin, Parma
160
Tegan Baumann, sr.; Gooding vs. Boone Ksiazek, jr.; Weiser
Trace Mayo, jr.; Kimberly vs. Clayton Beesly, so.; Weiser
170
Broddey Cunningham, sr.; Kimberly vs. Deano Rodriguez, sr.; Payette
Salvador Plascencia, jr.; Filer vs. Malachi Hoobery, so.; Weiser
Colton Miceli, fr.; Gooding vs. Austin Stepro, sr.; Kellogg
Notes: Cunningham, who has signed to wrestle at Campell University, is the defending state champion and has a 31-1 record this season.
182
Demetrio Canchola, so.; Buhl vs. Carson Roberts, sr.; Sugar-Salem
Owen Meyer, jr.; Filer vs. Calvin Clapperton, so.; Weiser
195
Jacob Gardner, jr.; vs. Andrew Sandelin-Macint, so.; Bonners Ferry
220
Reese Jarvis, sr.; Buhl vs. Braxton Kunz, so.; South Fremont
Joey McKay, jr.; Filer vs. Sean Wilhite, so.; Parma
285
Moises Salazar, jr.; Buhl vs. Conner Fullmer, so.; American Falls
Class 2A
98
Coy Worthington, fr.; Declo vs. Keyan Boller, fr.; Clearwater Valley
106
Alice Smith, fr.; Valley vs. Hyrum Boone, fr.; Ririe
Wyatt Flick, so.; vs. Fallon Wilkins, sr.; Clearwater Valley
113
Francisco Diaz, fr.; Wendell vs. Gage Vasquez, fr.; Firth
JT Smith, so.; Raft River vs. Dylan Sotin, jr.; St. Maries
Matt Dahl, so.; Wendell vs. Mossy Waite, fr.; New Plymouth
Dax Blackmon, jr.; Declo vs. Tayson Royer, fr.; West Side
Notes: Blackmon was the champion at 98 pounds last year and has made the jump all the way to 113 this year.
120
Elliot Thompson, fr.; Wendell vs. Kyle Rice, so.; New Plymouth
Jon Anderson, sr.; Declo vs. Kobe Burris, so.; St. Maries
126
Sam Phillips, so.; Declo vs. Drey Stoor, so.; Soda Springs
Tegan Whitaker, so.; Raft River vs. Lloyd Wyatt, jr.; Bear Lake
Braden Chafin, sr.; Glenns Ferry vs. Eithan Summers, jr.; Ririe
132
AV Marino, so.; Declo vs. Kohl Nielson, jr.; North Fremont
Nathan Gerratt, so.; Declo vs. Ben Valazco, sr.; Aberdeen
Jessy Cardenas, so.; Valley vs. James Clark, sr.; Potlatch
138
Wes Shaw, jr.; Dietrich vs. Angel Romero, fr.; North Fremont
Jason Orozco, fr.; Hansen vs. Cameron Bailey, sr.; Soda Springs
Dace Jones, so.; Oakley vs. Austin Nalder, so.; Malad
145
James Taylor, jr.; Valley vs. Gideon Lowen, jr.; McCall-Donnelly
Levi Jackson. sr.; Oakley vs. Tegan Hansen, so.; West Jefferson
Case Durfee, so.; Declo vs. Michael Barfuss, so.; North Gem
152
Teegan Dunn, jr.; Wendell vs. Cole Rindlisbaker, jr.; North Gem
Gabriel Elton, sr.; Declo vs. Brandon Kimbro, sr.; West Jefferson
Presley Fullmer, jr.; Declo vs. Tyson Thacker, sr.; Ririe
160
Derek Matthews, so.; Declo vs. Hank Svedin, sr.; Melba
AJ Lyda, jr.; Declo vs. Jason Buxton, fr.; West Jefferson
Wyatt Castagneto, so.; Glenns Ferry vs. Hunter Beus, sr.; New Plymouth
Notes: Matthews, the defending state champion at 145, enters the tournament with a 37-1 record.
170
Tito Garcia, jr.; Valley vs. Dylan Muir, jr.; Declo
Carson Durfee, sr.; Raft River vs. Jacob Seibert, sr.; Salmon
182
Kaden Buhler, jr.; Valley vs. Colter Bennett, so.; Salmon
Denzil Lloyd, jr.; Raft River vs. Jaxon Thompson, jr.; Malad
Kade Toribau, sr.; Oakley vs. Andrew Alvarez, fr.; McCall-Donnelly
195
Ethan Southern, so.; Raft River vs. Thor Kessinger, jr.; Orofino
Zach Gunnel, jr.; Murtaugh vs. Reggie Lucarelli, so.; Nampa Christian
Miguel Juarez, jr.; Declo vs. Jasavan Westling, sr.; Orofino
220
Dawson Osterhout, sr.; Declo vs. Landon Warren, fr.; St. Maries
Robbie Staffen, so.; Valley vs. Conner McClain, sr.; Malad
Notes: Osterhout (50-5) will look to repeat as a state champion
285
Peyton Thompson, jr.; Declo vs. Sawyer Kuvis, fr.; McCall-Donnelly
Adan Coria, sr.; Valley vs. Tyler Martens, so.; Salmon
Davin Jones, so.; Raft River vs. Caiden Cutburth, jr.; New Plymouth