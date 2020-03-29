Osterhout, Cunningham are Times-News upper-weight co-wrestlers of the year

Osterhout also capped his final high school season with a state championship, and he had a favorable matchup against Bear Lake’s Joe Williams, who he had already beaten earlier in the year.

“I wrestled that kid a couple of times throughout the year, and it hadn’t been that close,” Osterhout said after the championship match. “I pinned him once and majored him once, so it wasn’t too bad. But I was starting to get sick and was running out of gas in that last match.”

It wasn’t a perfect match, but Osterhout got out to a good enough start and held on for a 6-3 decision, his second straight title.

“It just feels good to finally see it pay off again,” he said of the work that another title took. “It’s been a long season, but this is a great way to end it.”

Osterhout, who finished his senior season with a 54-5 record, was one of three returning Hornets who had won a state championship the year before. Dax Blackmon and Derek Matthews also came into the tournament looking to defend their titles. The team had placed second in Class 2A and had title aspirations in 2020.

Both Osterhout and Matthews were able to repeat, and Blackmon placed second in 113. Declo placed third in the state as a team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0