POCATELLO — The boys Idaho High School Activities Association sanctioned state wrestling meet may not be for a couple of weeks, but some of the Magic Valley’s girls wrestlers have already made their mark as state champions.
Two Minico wrestlers — Frankie Graham and Lita Cruz — took home individual state titles on Saturday at the girls state championships in Pocatello. The Spartans placed third overall as a team.
The girls state championship is in its second year, though girls wrestling does not have a state tournament sanctioned by the IHSAA.
Cruz, a sophomore, won the 106-pound championship with a pin of Orofino’s Kadence Beck in just over one minute. Cruz finished the year with a 22-3 record.
Graham, who is a sophomore as well, took down Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain in a 6-4 decision to win the 112-pound class. Graham’s final record this year was 23-6.
Cruz and Graham were two of five Minico wrestlers to place in the top six of their respective weight class.
Le Sandra Ruiz took sixth after losing to Potlach’s Taylor McPherson in the fifth place match of 129, and Danika Cole took fourth after falling to Columbia’s Angie Ross in 132.
Vanessa Rangel pinned Emma Ellard of Mountain View for fifth place in 140.
Filer’s Lauren Henderhan took sixth place in 112.
