Mauger and Matthews, Times-News middle weight wrestlers of the year

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger, a senior, and Declo’s Derek Matthews, a sophomore, are at different points in their careers. But what they have in common is their dominant 2019-20 seasons, and that they are both Times-News middleweight co-wrestlers of the year.
Mauger won the Class 4A state title at 132 pounds, and Matthews earned the Class 2A title at 160 pounds.
But neither title was the first for either wrestler.
Mauger has made a habit of winning. With this year’s championship, he became the first Bruin to win three individual state titles. He did so at 106 and 120 pounds in previous years. Last season, he beat Jerome’s Gabriel Taboa, who later became the undefeated state champion at 126 pounds for the 2020 season.
“It’s always good to know you’re on top,” Mauger said after winning this year’s championship.
The senior tore through the state tournament, earning three pins before winning by technical fall, 22-5, over Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda.
“It was just getting my moves and staying in my comfort zone, wrestling my style,” he said of the championship match.
The future Utah Valley University wrestler was also the Times-News lightweight wrestler of the year in 2018. He capped his senior season with a 41-2 record.
He also said he had a laundry list of people to thank after this year’s title. It included his coaches, family, and his trainer, Ivan Delchev.
While Mauger’s high school wrestling days are done, Matthews still has farther to fly despite already winning two state titles in his first two seasons.
Matthews blitzed his way to the 2020 state championship, winning each one of his state tournament matches by technical fall. He defeated North Fremont’s Hayden Maupin 18-2 in 4:50 for the state title. His overall record for the season was 41-1.
“I just want to keep going, keep pushing at my pace and control the match so they can’t do what they want,” Matthews said after the state championship of his style. “I’ve got to impose my will on them.”
His individual title last year came at 145 against Wendell’s Teegan Dunn, who won the 152 title this year. The two are friends and were anticipating a potential rematch this season, but they were in separate weight classes.
While he had a standout individual season, Matthews was part of a highly successful team effort by the hornets. Declo placed third at state, and his teammate Dawson Osterhout won the 220 state title. Dax Blackmon was the runner-up in 113.
“I’m super proud of Derek, being just a sophomore and a two-timer,” Osterhout said of his teammate following his own state championship.
Matthews credited both coaching and the ability to take coaching for the program’s success.
“It just shows that we have great coaches who know what they’re talking about,” he said. “We have great kids that listen and are able to learn.”
