Mauger and Matthews, Times-News middle weight wrestlers of the year

He also said he had a laundry list of people to thank after this year’s title. It included his coaches, family, and his trainer, Ivan Delchev.

While Mauger’s high school wrestling days are done, Matthews still has farther to fly despite already winning two state titles in his first two seasons.

Matthews blitzed his way to the 2020 state championship, winning each one of his state tournament matches by technical fall. He defeated North Fremont’s Hayden Maupin 18-2 in 4:50 for the state title. His overall record for the season was 41-1.

“I just want to keep going, keep pushing at my pace and control the match so they can’t do what they want,” Matthews said after the state championship of his style. “I’ve got to impose my will on them.”

His individual title last year came at 145 against Wendell’s Teegan Dunn, who won the 152 title this year. The two are friends and were anticipating a potential rematch this season, but they were in separate weight classes.

While he had a standout individual season, Matthews was part of a highly successful team effort by the hornets. Declo placed third at state, and his teammate Dawson Osterhout won the 220 state title. Dax Blackmon was the runner-up in 113.