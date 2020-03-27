Jerome's Gabriel Taboa, Times-News lower weight wrestler of the year, ran the table

JEROME — Jerome High School placed third at the 2019 state wrestling championships and put three of its athletes — Fernando Luna, Jakob Murillo and Ezekial Williamson —on the first-place podium.

After all three of them graduated after last season, Gabriel Taboa, a junior this year, knew someone would have to pick up the slack.

“We lost a lot of our better wrestlers last year with our seniors, and there were a lot of them that were in the finals, so a lot of our leaders stepped out of the room,” Taboa said after a quad meet in January in Jerome.

Taboa’s performance across the 2019-20 season more than lived up to their example.

This year’s Times-News lower weight wrestler of the year finished the season undefeated (46-0) and took home the state championship at 126 pounds, the first title of his career.

Speaking after his championship win at the end of February, Taboa said putting together as successful of a season as he did was all about putting in the work.

“I thought for sure it was possible I just had to go get it,” he said. “I didn’t work hard enough last year, but I think I worked pretty hard this year to get this.”