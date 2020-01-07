JEROME — The Jerome wrestling team may have lost its share of top-flight grapplers from last year’s team, but the Tigers remain a force to be reckoned with this season.
The Tigers, who finished third place in the state last year, had three individual state champions — Fernando Luna, Jakob Murillo and Ezekial Williamson. All three athletes graduated after last season.
But Jerome has found success again this year with a strong core of returning wrestlers, even though the team has mostly young members. They picked up two wins Tuesday evening in a quad at Jerome High School, with dual victories over Pocatello (66-12) and Preston (59-12).
“We lost a lot of our better wrestlers last year with our seniors, and there were a lot of them that were in the finals, so a lot of our leaders stepped out of the room,” Jerome junior Gabriel Taboa said after Tuesday’s competition.
Taboa picked up wins in both of his matches at 126 pounds Tuesday. He earned a pin against Pocatello and won by a 17-4 major decision against Preston. He remains undefeated this season.
Taboa is the defending Class 4A state runner-up at 120 pounds, but he has progressed to a new weight class in each of his three years of high school. Due to his progress over time, head coach Josh Wright said he relies on Toboa as a leader.
“He’s been a leader in the room and he’s put a lot of effort in, and I’m proud of that,” Wright said.
Jerome’s only two seniors — Jose Treyes and Adrian Mendez — are also both accomplished and experienced. Each one made the state semifinals last year.
“They’re the only seniors on our varsity team, so they’re kids that have been here for four years now, and we’re expecting them to do a lot more than they’ve done in the past,” Wright said.
Burley — which wrestled Pocatello and Preston but not Jerome at Tuesday’s quad — went 1-1 in its competition. The Bobcats came from behind to beat Preston 33-28, thanks in part to a pin by Jayden Paul, who made the state semifinal last year, at 195 pounds. Burley fell 49-25 to Pocatello.
Tuesday’s quad was the first time Jerome was back in action since Christmas break.
“The week after Christmas is always a tough time to start,” Wright said. “The kids sometimes take some time off. But I was really satisfied with the effort they gave today.”
“We’ve got a good group of kids that don’t mind putting in the work, don’t mind putting in the time, and it shows in out wrestling,” he added.
