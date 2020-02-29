Class 4A wrestling: Mauger and Taboa claim titles

NAMPA — Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger got the best of Jerome’s Gabriel Taboa in last year’s 120-pound state championship.
This year, two of the most dominant wrestlers in Class 4A didn’t get to face each other for a state title since they were in different weight classes, but each put on quite a performance throughout the year on their way to state titles.
Taboa finished the year 46-0 and beat Lakeland’s Alex Edelblute in a 9-5 decision for the 126 state championship, his first career title. Mauger won by technical fall 22-5 over Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda for the 132 state championship. Mauger, a senior, became the first wrestler in Twin Falls High School’s history to win three state championships.
“We’re close,” Mauger said of his relationship with Taboa. “It’s good to see each other excel and get better.”
For Taboa, a junior, last year’s state-final loss showed him that he needed to improve despite having a good season.
“I didn’t work hard enough last year, but I think I worked pretty hard this year to get this,” Taboa said.
“I thought for sure it was possible,” he added of going undefeated this year. “I just had to go get it.”
Both title winners had to work a bit for their championships on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was just getting to my moves and staying in my comfort zone, wrestling my style,” Mauger said. “That’s what got it done.”
Taboa will be able to do even more damage and build on his success next year as a senior. But Saturday he was able to share a championship with Mauger, one they didn’t have to compete with each other for.
“That’s a strong kid who’s pretty scrappy,” Taboa said of Mauger. “He’s been here for four years and I’ve only been here for three, so he knows what he’s doing.”
Jerome placed the highest of any Magic Valley teams in Class 4A at seventh. Twin Falls followed at ninth.
Jerome’s Adrian Mendez placed fourth in 120. Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton placed fourth in 195, and Jerome’s Joseph Stevenson was fifth. The Tigers also had Porter Wright place fourth in 220.
Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls also was sixth in 120.
Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls placed fifth in 98, and Jerome’s Kaiden Rubash was sixth. Minico’s Izzy Ixta was fifth in 106, and fellow Spartan Dawson Osterhout placed fifth in 145.
Burley’s Jayden Paul lost by pin in 4:59 to Matthew Boone of Bonneville. Boone capped a 47-2 season while Paul finished 37-8. Lee Nyblade of Burley placed sixth in 152
Baylon Shirley of Canyon Ridge earned fifth place in 160.