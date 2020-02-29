Class 4A wrestling: Mauger and Taboa claim titles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was just getting to my moves and staying in my comfort zone, wrestling my style,” Mauger said. “That’s what got it done.”

Taboa will be able to do even more damage and build on his success next year as a senior. But Saturday he was able to share a championship with Mauger, one they didn’t have to compete with each other for.

“That’s a strong kid who’s pretty scrappy,” Taboa said of Mauger. “He’s been here for four years and I’ve only been here for three, so he knows what he’s doing.”

Jerome placed the highest of any Magic Valley teams in Class 4A at seventh. Twin Falls followed at ninth.

Jerome’s Adrian Mendez placed fourth in 120. Twin Falls’ Skeet Newton placed fourth in 195, and Jerome’s Joseph Stevenson was fifth. The Tigers also had Porter Wright place fourth in 220.

Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls also was sixth in 120.

Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls placed fifth in 98, and Jerome’s Kaiden Rubash was sixth. Minico’s Izzy Ixta was fifth in 106, and fellow Spartan Dawson Osterhout placed fifth in 145.