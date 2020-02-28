Class 4A state wrestling: Taboa stays perfect, Mauger seeks another title

NAMPA — Jerome qualified 13 wrestlers for the Class 4A Idaho state wrestling championships, a number which was tied with Minico for the most among Magic Valley teams. Some teams have extensive state tournament experience, and others are new to the biggest stage of the year.

Undefeated junior Gabriel Taboa, who is looking to take home a state championship at 126 pounds after falling in the 120 finals last year, had some advice for his teammates.

"Keep your head up and keep fighting,” Taboa said at Friday’s state meet. “You've put in the work to get here, now you've just got to keep that work going until you get to the end."

If he has his way, Taboa will have a lot more fighting of his own to do before the tournament wraps up. He picked up two victories on Friday to advance to the state semifinals.

Taboa pinned Caldwell’s Christian Sotelo at 1:08 in the opening round, then won a 9-1 major decision over Kuna’s Kody Rich. He will face off with Jacob Scott of Columbia in the semifinals.

Five other Jerome wrestlers — Kaiden Rubash, Adrian Mendez, Eli Espino, Jacob Wallace and Joseph Stevenson — each won their first match before falling in their second.