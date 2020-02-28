Class 4A state wrestling: Taboa stays perfect, Mauger seeks another title

NAMPA — Jerome qualified 13 wrestlers for the Class 4A Idaho state wrestling championships, a number which was tied with Minico for the most among Magic Valley teams. Some teams have extensive state tournament experience, and others are new to the biggest stage of the year.
Undefeated junior Gabriel Taboa, who is looking to take home a state championship at 126 pounds after falling in the 120 finals last year, had some advice for his teammates.
"Keep your head up and keep fighting,” Taboa said at Friday’s state meet. “You've put in the work to get here, now you've just got to keep that work going until you get to the end."
If he has his way, Taboa will have a lot more fighting of his own to do before the tournament wraps up. He picked up two victories on Friday to advance to the state semifinals.
Taboa pinned Caldwell’s Christian Sotelo at 1:08 in the opening round, then won a 9-1 major decision over Kuna’s Kody Rich. He will face off with Jacob Scott of Columbia in the semifinals.
Five other Jerome wrestlers — Kaiden Rubash, Adrian Mendez, Eli Espino, Jacob Wallace and Joseph Stevenson — each won their first match before falling in their second.
Porter Wright will represent the Tigers at 220. Wright came away with a pair of pins in the first two rounds and will go up against Nico Rodriguez of Columbia in the semifinals.
Jerome ranks seventh in the class as a team with 57 points after the first day of competition. Century leads the field with 103 points.
Meanwhile, Kase Mauger of Twin Falls, who defeated Taboa in last year’s final, got pins in each of his opening matches against Mountain Home’s Landon Georgianna and Lakeland’s Lucas Williams. Mauger is a two-time defending state champion.
Minico’s Dawson Osterhout (145 pounds) leads Minico’s ninth-place team standing and he will wrestle in the semifinals on Saturday. He opened the tournament with a pin at 1:05 over Charles Pentz of Skyline, then won an 8-3 decision over Ridgevue’s Dylan Forrest.
Finally, Burley’s Jayden Paul will aim to cap his fourth trip to state in four years with a state title at 195. Paul, who reached the state semifinals last year also, said success on this stage comes down to the right approach.
"I've been doing this for 11 years and have been to state every year of high school,” he said. “Before the meet, people ask you if you're excited because it's state, and obviously you're going to be excited. But it's just another tournament, and there's nothing to be nervous about."
Saturday’s semifinal matches will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, and the championships will take place at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s area semifinal matches
126--Gabriel Taboa, Jerome vs. Jacob Scott, Columbia
132--Kase Mauger, Twin Falls vs. Skyler Watson, Columbia
145--Dawson Osterhout, Minico vs. Preston Owens, Kuna
195--Jayden Paul, Burley vs. Jake Johnson, Emmett
220--Porter Wright, Jerome vs. Nico Rodriguez, Columbia