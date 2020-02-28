Class 2A & 3A state wrestling: Declo, Gooding start strong

NAMPA — With three state title-winning wrestlers returning from last year, Declo came into the 2020 Idaho state wrestling championships with high expectations.

For the team that is defending state runner-up, Friday was a solid start to continuing that success. Declo ranks third as a team in Class 2A with 73 points behind New Plymouth (100) and Ririe (124). Dax Blackmon (113 pounds), Derek Matthews (160 pounds), Dawson Osterhout (220 pounds) and Peyton Thompson (285 pounds) each won their first two matches on Friday and are set up for semifinal appearances on Saturday.

“A lot of us got tough draws,” Matthews said. “But we have a lot of people winning and doing what they should do, and we’re going to have a lot of people place this year.”

Blackmon, who took home the state championship at 98 pounds last year, pinned his two opponents on Friday. Matthews won both of his matches by technical fall in less than three minutes.

“I just don’t want to stop moving, no matter what the score, and just keep trying to score,” Matthews said.

Osterhout, who is looking to defend his state title at 220, pinned each of his opponents in 18 seconds. Thompson advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 decision over Peyton Thompson of Valley.