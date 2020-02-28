Class 2A & 3A state wrestling: Declo, Gooding start strong

NAMPA — With three state title-winning wrestlers returning from last year, Declo came into the 2020 Idaho state wrestling championships with high expectations.
For the team that is defending state runner-up, Friday was a solid start to continuing that success. Declo ranks third as a team in Class 2A with 73 points behind New Plymouth (100) and Ririe (124). Dax Blackmon (113 pounds), Derek Matthews (160 pounds), Dawson Osterhout (220 pounds) and Peyton Thompson (285 pounds) each won their first two matches on Friday and are set up for semifinal appearances on Saturday.
“A lot of us got tough draws,” Matthews said. “But we have a lot of people winning and doing what they should do, and we’re going to have a lot of people place this year.”
Blackmon, who took home the state championship at 98 pounds last year, pinned his two opponents on Friday. Matthews won both of his matches by technical fall in less than three minutes.
“I just don’t want to stop moving, no matter what the score, and just keep trying to score,” Matthews said.
Osterhout, who is looking to defend his state title at 220, pinned each of his opponents in 18 seconds. Thompson advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 decision over Peyton Thompson of Valley.
Five other Magic Valley wrestlers advanced to Class 2A semifinals. Oakley will have two wrestlers — Levi Jackson (145) and Kade Toribau (182) — competing for shots at a state title on Saturday. Toribau pinned both of his opponents Friday.
Wes Shaw of Dietrich will represent the Blue Devils in 138, and Teegan Dunn earned a pair of pins in 152. Glenns Ferry’s Wyatt Castagneto escaped with a 10-8 decision over Hunter Beus of New Plymouth before pinning Ririe’s Layton Yearsley.
Meanwhile, Class 3A’s returning state champions — Broddey Cunningham of Kimberly and Kade Orr of Buhl — each came closer to another state title. Both won handily to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Orr (113) pinned South Fremont’s Mitchell Hansen and American Falls’ Adrian Angulo, and Cunningham (170) also earned two pins. Orr’s teammate, Julian Ruiz, also grabbed a semifinal berth at 113. Trace Mayo (160) and Jonah Bacon (120) of Kimberly advanced to the semifinals as well.
Gooding will send three of its wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinals. Freshman Kayd Craig (132), who came into the tournament with 53 wins, picked up two victories, as did Tayten Gillette (152) and Elijah Williams (220).
Saturday’s semifinal matches will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Area wrestlers in semifinal matches
Class 2A
113--Dax Blackmon, Declo vs. Dylan Sotin, St. Maries
138--Wes Shaw, Dietrich vs. Trent Myers, New Plymouth
145--Levi Jackson, Oakley vs. Gabe Prather, Potlatch
152--Teegan Dunn, Wendell vs. Dalton Moss, Bear Lake
160--Derek Matthews, Declo vs. Dan Schwendiman, Ririe; Wyatt Castagneto, Glenns Ferry vs. Hayden Maupin, North Fremont
182--Kade Toribau, Oakley vs. Bubba Summers, Clark County
220--Dawson Osterhout, Declo vs. Jaime Ortiz, Firth
285--Peyton Thompson, Declo vs. Kelton Saad, Potlatch