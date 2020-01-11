Dax Blackmon, of Declo, looks for the takedown against Spring Creek's Aiden Painter in their 120-pound match Jan. 10 during the 46th annual Buhl Invitational at Buhl High School in Buhl. Blackmon defeated Painter 4-3.
BUHL — Buhl junior wrestler Kade Orr had to work for his win in the 113-pound championship match of the Buhl Invitational on Saturday, but the two-time defending state champion still came out on top.
Orr pinned Spring Creek's Chase Milligan at 5:16. But later, he trailed 3-2 at the end of the first period and had to buckle down to get the victory.
"I had to make a couple of adjustments because he was a lot faster than I thought he was going to be," Orr said. "I'm pretty happy with what happened, and that I was able to get to where I could stick him at the end."
The win improved Orr's overall standing to 24-1 on the season. He is coming off a state championship his freshman year at 106 pounds and one from his sophomore year at 113 pounds.
He said he got a boost when the audience packed his home gym for Saturday's championship matches.
"I loved it. It was loud and I was happy with how the community supports our wrestling," Orr said. "This is the hardest week I've ever trained, and I'm happy with how it went."
Orr's teammate, Julian Ruiz, placed fourth in 113.
Plenty of other Magic Valley wrestlers found success Saturday, too. Gooding produced a pair of individual champions — Kayd Craig (132) and Wes Shaw (138). Craig won by a 6-4 decision, and Shaw won by a 10-7 decision. Fellow Senator Tayten Gillette placed second in 152.
Wendell Junior Remington Winmill earned the 182 championship by pinning Emmett's Layne Feasel Dalton.
Declo's AJ Lyda placed second in 160, and Kimberly's Broddey Cunningham suffered his first loss of the season in 170 with a 9-7 decision to Riggen Cordingley of North Fremont.
Saturday's championship matches
98--Hans Newby, Grace, pinned Ezra Clemens, Fruitland, 3:57; 106--Colton Brown, Spring Creek, pinned Dillon Gneiting, South Fremont, 5:20; 113--Kade Orr, Buhl, pinned Chase Milligan, Spring Creek, 5:16; 120--Clayton Lunt, Grace, MD over Zethery Kinterknecht, Elko, 12-4; 126--Tuffy Briggs, South Fremont, dec. Kodis Campbell, Spring Creek, 10-4; 132--Kayd Craig, Gooding, dec. Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont, 6-4; 138--Wes Shaw, Gooding, dec. Beau Hackworth, South Fremont, 10-7; 145--Tanner Smith, Ririe, dec. Tyler Sessions, North Fremont, 2-1; 152--Tate Benson, Snake River, SV over Tayten Gillette, Gooding, 8-6; 160--River Eddins, South Fremont, dec. AJ Lyda, Declo, 4-3; 170--Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont, dec. Broddey Cunningham, Kimberly, 9-7; 182--Remington Winmill, Wendell, pinned Layne Feasel Dalton, Emmett, 2:22; 195--Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont, pinned Jeff Guthrie, Spring Creek, 2:31; 220--Greg Gissel, Fruitland, dec. Wyatt Kearn, American Falls, 3-2; 285--Ty Belnap, Snake River, pinned Bryan Popocatl, South Fremont, 3:26.
