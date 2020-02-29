3A & 2A wrestling: Multiple titles to go around, and an all-Buhl championship

NAMPA — Buhl junior Kade Orr had a unique situation when trying for his third consecutive Class 3A state championship on Saturday; he had to compete against his own teammate to win.

Orr pinned fellow Indian Julian Ruiz in 3:09 to take home the 113 state title.

But Orr made sure to go about the match the right way. Ruiz hurt his ankle on Friday and was wrestling at less than full strength. He said he waited until the time was right to go for the pin to avoid any injury risk to his teammate.

“Probably since the start of the season we knew we were going to be together,” Orr said. “It’s rough that he kind of busted up his ankle in the semis, but I’m happy that he made it that far. Hopefully next year we’re different weight.”

The title capped a 43-1 season for Orr, who led a young Buhl squad that placed sixth as a team.

“We’re definitely progressing,” Orr said of the team. “We were so young this year. We had a pretty good showing, but we could have done better, and the majority of our team was freshmen and some sophomores. Soon we’ll be really tough.”

Declo goes 2-for-3, Dunn gets a title