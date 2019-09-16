TWIN FALLS — The Wood River girls soccer team had been struggling of late with three consecutive losses and a tie. But they turned things around Monday and finally broke through with a 3-0 win at Canyon Ridge.
“Our tie on Saturday was the best teamwork we’ve seen from these girls,” Wood River coach Tanner Riley said of her team’s game against Sun Valley Community School. “I think today it was even better. They’re communicating more and finding each other’s feet.”
The two teams looked poised for another tie Monday afternoon as they stayed deadlocked in a scoreless contest for the first 28 minutes. Then the Wolverines found the net twice in under four minutes.
Daisy Buxton lofted a successful shot from far out on the right side, then Ella Guy punched in a goal off a rebound following a cross in the 32nd minute.
The third goal came in the second half. Senior Amelia Madsen scored on a straightaway free kick from nearly midfield 17 minutes in.
Madsen had another chance at a free kick in the 19th minute of the first half from much closer, but couldn’t convert. She had more success from farther out.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The offensive effort was exactly what Wood River needed to break out, and the three goals were their second-highest total of the season.
“It’s been a process through the season, and with this being the halfway point, I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Riley said.
“That’s the most offensive pressure we’ve given to a team,” she added.
Wood River (3-4-2) will play Mountain Home Wednesday to start the second half of the season. Canyon Ridge fell to 2-4-1 on the year.
Riley said continuing to build teamwork will be key to her team getting even better down the stretch.
“We’ve been working on it all season, and that’s building and progressing as well,” she said. “But just making sure that that continues and each game their support for one another is building. I think that’s what creates a successful team in the end.”
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River vs. Canyon Ridge
Girls Soccer - Wood River Vs. Canyon Ridge
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.