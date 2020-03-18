Winter sports rewind: A look back at the high school championships

TWIN FALLS — High school sports are paused for the moment this spring due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With a lull in the action, here is a look back at how the winter state championships turned out for the Magic Valley's teams and athletes.
Girls basketball
The girls state tournament saw seven different teams from the area make the field, and three made it to the semifinals. Declo survived a low-scoring slugfest with Ririe, Filer escaped Teton in overtime, and defending champion Carey held on 42-39 against Mackay while Lighthouse Christian lost by nine to Salmon River. In Class 4A, Burley fell behind against Teton, mounted a late-game comeback, and eventually fell by one point.
Day two of the tournament eliminated Filer and Declo from title contention. Declo fell to a tough Cole Valley Christian team 47-32, and Filer lost 62-45 to Snake River, the eventual state runner-up.
Carey was the only team to make it to a state championship game after securing a 55-48 victory over Tri-Valley. But the Panthers went cold in the state title game against Rockland and lost 45-30.
“My girls never quit,” Carey coach Merrilee Sears said after the game. “They should still be proud.”
Wrestling
This year's state wrestling championships featured both repeat titles and breakout performances.
Twin Falls' Kase Mauger capped his senior season by winning his third state title, this one at 132 pounds. He was the first wrestler in school history to win three individual championships.
Meanwhile, Jerome's Gabriel Taboa, who Mauger had beaten for last year's state championship, earned his first career state title in 126. The win gave him a perfect 46-0 record for the season.
In Class 3A, Kimberly's Broddey Cunningham took home is second consecutive state title despite dealing with a knee injury throughout the season.
Gooding sophomore Tayten Gillette lost in the state championship last year, but he found redemption with a state title in 152 this year.
“I just wanted it,” Gillette said. “There’s really no other way to explain it.”
Arguably the most interesting matchup came from two Buhl wrestlers. Kade Orr met his teammate Julian Ruiz in the 113 state title match. But Ruiz had hurt his ankle in the semifinal match and was competing at far less than 100%.
Orr, the two-time defending state champion, won the match by pin, but made sure to take care of his friend and keep him from further injury.
“Probably since the start of the season we knew we were going to be together,” Orr said. “It’s rough that he kind of busted up his ankle in the semis, but I’m happy that he made it that far. Hopefully next year we’re different weight.”
Finally, Class 2A produced three state champions from the area, two of which were from Declo. Dawson Osterhout won a repeat state championship at 220, and Derek Matthews, just a sophomore, won his second state title as well.
“It just shows that we have great coaches who know what they’re talking about," Matthews said of the Hornets' success. "We have great kids that listen and are able to learn."
Wendell's Teegan Dunn won his first state championship at 152 with a 6-0 decision over Ririe's Tyson Thacker.
Boys basketball
Six Magic Valley teams made it to the boys state tournament, and only one, Kimberly, was left standing by state championship Saturday.
Minico fell in Class 4A to Moscow in the quarterfinal, Oakley lost to Lapwai in Class 1A Division I, and Carey dropped its quarterfinal to Cascade in Division II.
Two of the three teams to advance came from Class 3A. Kimberly outlasted Marsh Valley in its first-round game, and Filer, who entered the tournament with a 10-14 record, punched its ticket to the semifinal with a 40-37 win over Homedale.
Dietrich closed day one with an overtime victory over Mackay to advance to the Division II semifinal.
The three remaining teams all played competitive games in Friday's semifinals. Dietrich hung with eventual state champion Lakeside before running out of gas in the second half. Filer played future state champion Sugar-Salem closely in the 3A semifinal.
Kimberly earned a convincing 55-37 win over top-ranked Fruitland to get to the state championship where they met Sugar-Salem, a team they had beaten twice already this season.
But championship Saturday proved to be the Diggers' day as well as an off-day for Kimberly.
Sugar-Salem shot a torrid 58% from three-point range and grabbed a 58-55 championship victory.
“We played them two times before, and we felt pretty good about shutting them down defensively,” Kimberly coach Daren Garey said after the game. “But they just shot the ball really well. Hats off to them.”