Winter sports rewind: A look back at the high school championships

Twin Falls' Kase Mauger capped his senior season by winning his third state title, this one at 132 pounds. He was the first wrestler in school history to win three individual championships.

Meanwhile, Jerome's Gabriel Taboa, who Mauger had beaten for last year's state championship, earned his first career state title in 126. The win gave him a perfect 46-0 record for the season.

In Class 3A, Kimberly's Broddey Cunningham took home is second consecutive state title despite dealing with a knee injury throughout the season.

Gooding sophomore Tayten Gillette lost in the state championship last year, but he found redemption with a state title in 152 this year.

“I just wanted it,” Gillette said. “There’s really no other way to explain it.”

Arguably the most interesting matchup came from two Buhl wrestlers. Kade Orr met his teammate Julian Ruiz in the 113 state title match. But Ruiz had hurt his ankle in the semifinal match and was competing at far less than 100%.

Orr, the two-time defending state champion, won the match by pin, but made sure to take care of his friend and keep him from further injury.