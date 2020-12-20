Winning the Wiley Dobbs Invitational

TWIN FALLS — Surrounded by hundreds of spectators, Teegan Dunn stepped onto the blue mat for his 152-pound championship match Saturday night. For the Wendell senior, the moment was something he had looked forward to for a long time.

Competing in the finals is exciting on it’s own, but this bout was about more than just a medal. It was a test of his skill against an athlete he’s always wanted to wrestle.

His opponent; Gooding junior Tayten Gillette.

“That was the first time we finally met at a tournament,” Dunn said.

The two have been friends since Dunn first started wrestling, both on and off the mat. They even hunt together in the fall. But despite the skill that both wrestlers possess, they’ve never had the opportunity the face off against each other.

That all changed in the finals of the Wiley Dobbs Invitational.

The pair was evenly matched. For three rounds they collided, neither one of them edging out the other in points. It wasn’t until overtime, when Dunn secured a final takedown, did the bout end with his hand raised victoriously in the air.

“Tayt is one of the strongest kids you’ll wrestle,” Dunn said. “He’s got great technique.”