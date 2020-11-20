Why hundreds can go to the state football championships despite Idaho’s new COVID-19 order

How many can attend the state football championships?

Rexburg’s Madison High, home of the 5A and 2A state championships, will allow up to 400 fans per team. Its new stadium seats 5,700, Madison High Athletic Director Shayne Proctor said.

Middleton High, home to the 4A and 3A finals, will allow 275 fans per team in its 4,000-seat stadium. And the 1A Division I and 1A Division II championship games can have up to 200 fans per team at Twin Falls High.

All three sites will require fans to wear a mask or a facial covering to enter the stadium. And the host sites will clear the stadium between games to prevent fans from different teams mingling.

“It’s important to note there is a very big difference in space there,” Bodily said. “A stadium capable of holding several thousand people at 10% of capacity is different than a living room with 10 people.

“Throughout this whole pandemic, one huge factor is can you social distance? The size of the venue is crucial. It really is.”

Where can I get tickets?

The IHSAA will sell all tickets to the games online. No tickets will be available at the game to eliminate crowding at the gates.