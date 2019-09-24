WENDELL — When Kimberly and Wendell played each other in girls soccer earlier this year, Kimberly came away with an easy 5-0 win.
Things were much different when the two teams faced off again Tuesday in Wendell. The Trojans logged a 2-1 win to hand Kimberly its second loss of the season.
“This is awesome,” Wendell coach Grace Silva said. “These girls needed this win really badly.”
Things did not look so promising for Wendell to start the game, though. It was the Bulldogs who were on the attack early. Freshman Monserrat Torres knocked in a goal in the sixth minute for an early lead.
But the Trojans struck back in the 23rd minute. Yadira Alvarez-Guzman bent a shot around the goalkeeper from the left side and found the net to tie the game.
Then, freshman Yoseline Acevedo-Alvarez followed that goal up with a score of her own in the 29th minute off a rebound, putting Wendell in the lead 2-1.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
From there, the game turned into a defensive struggle as neither team was able to score again. Kimberly stayed on the attack for most of the second half, but couldn’t convert any of its three corner kicks in the span of a few minutes. Isabella Osterman had a chance to tie the game in the 24th minute of the second half on a penalty kick, but the ball bounced off of the top bar.
Wendell was able to thwart every one of Kimberly’s attacks after that to hold on for the win.
“We played four in the back, and one was loose, so we always had one defender who came in if it got past another one,” Silva said. “Kimberly is a great team. They have awesome speed and great ball skills.”
So what was the difference between the Aug. 29 matchup that Kimberly won so smoothly and Tuesday’s game? Silva said it was that the first time the two teams faced off was only the second game of the season for Wendell.
“I think we were probably more prepared,” Silva said. “Usually in those first two games, you’re still trying to feel out your team, where your players are going to be, and what you need to work on. I think we learned from that game and we brought it to this game.”
Wendell is 5-4 on the year, and Kimberly is 7-2.
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Girls Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Wendell
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.